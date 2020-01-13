medindia

Children Perceive Males More Powerful To Females

by Jeffil Obadiah on  January 13, 2020 at 11:51 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kids as early as four years, view males as more powerful than females.
Children Perceive Males More Powerful To Females
Children Perceive Males More Powerful To Females

Published in the journal Sex Roles, the study by the French National Centre for Scientific Research, showed children associated power and masculinity. In some situations, the power-masculinity association didn't manifest in girls.

Show Full Article


The researchers wanted to know whether children aged 3-6 years in France, Lebanon and Norway attributed more power to masculine figures than feminine figures.

In first experiment, they showed children a picture with two non-gendered individuals, with one of them in dominant physical posture and the other in subordinate posture.

First, the children had to guess which of these two individuals was exerting power over the other. Next they had to assign a gender to each individual.

The results revealed that from 4 years onward, a large majority of children considered the dominant individual to be a boy.

The power-masculinity association was observed in both boys and girls, and just as much in Lebanon as in France and Norway. But it was not significant in 3-year-old children.

In second experiment, school going children, aged 4-5 years, in France had to imagine themselves in the picture and imagine the other person as a boy or a girl. When the children had to consider their power relation with a person of the same gender as themselves, girls and boys both largely identified with the dominant character.

But when they had to consider their power relation with a person of the opposite gender, boys identified more often with the dominant character, but girls didn't significantly identify more with one or other of the characters, the study said.

Finally, in third experiment, children aged 4-5 years in Lebanon and France were allowed to watch a series of exchanges between two puppets, one representing girl and the other boy, behind a board.

In one case, the puppets were getting ready to play a game together and the child heard one impose their choices on the other. In the other case, one puppet had more money than the other to buy ice cream.

In France and Lebanon, most boys thought the puppet that imposed its choices or that had more money was the male puppet.

But girls in both countries didn't attribute the dominant position preferably to one or other gender.

These results showed children had early sensitivity to a gender hierarchy, though in some situations girls didn't associate power and masculinity.

The researchers hope to find out what power forms they attribute to feminine figures and whether they legitimise the expression of gendered power.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Child-Hernia, Hydrocele

A small hole or passage has developed in the muscle in the baby''s groin. Some of the intestine is poking out through this.

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Dehydration in Children / Pediatric Dehydration

Dehydration in children can be life-threatening. Oral rehydration therapy and IV fluids should be administered depending on the severity of a condition.

Child Dental Health

Initiating dental care at an early age can prevent tooth decay in children and also helps maintain overall oral health throughout life.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsNeck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Breast Cancer / Carcinoma of the Breast

Home Pregnancy Test

Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive