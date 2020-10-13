by Iswarya on  October 13, 2020 at 11:28 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Children of Depressed Mothers Face a Higher Risk of Asthma
Pregnant women who suffer anxiety or depression may give birth to kids who have a greater risk of developing asthma, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Thorax.

Researchers said kids aged ten can be almost twice as likely to suffer asthma if their mom was distressed during pregnancy.

Hormones delivered by women in response to stress could affect their unborn child in the womb and modify lung development.


The study team selected 4,231 mothers and fathers and questioned them on distress feelings during and after pregnancy.

Nearly nine percent of women and just under four percent of men were clinically depressed, clinically anxious, or both.

The condition has been associated with many aspects of modern life, from air pollution to overly clean homes.

The latest study examined parents on whether their 10-year-old kids had ever been diagnosed with asthma or had suffered an asthma attack or been prescribed asthma medicine in the previous 12 months.

Among 3,640 kids where this information was available, almost six percent had asthma.

Children of mothers with clinical anxiety were 64 percent more likely to have asthma. Those whose mothers had depression were at 84 percent more risk of having the condition.

There was no connection between fathers' distress and depression, and anxiety and their children's asthma.

This implies that respiratory problems may be programmed in the womb rather than stressful factors in a child's upbringing.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.
READ MORE
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
READ MORE
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.
READ MORE
Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression
Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Nervous TicHeight and Weight-KidsAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Holistic Management for DepressionDepression Symptom EvaluationAcute Coronary Syndrome