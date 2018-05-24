medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Childhood Obesity May Impact Cognitive Abilities in Later Life

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 24, 2018 at 6:39 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Childhood obesity may influence cognitive abilities in later life, reports a new study.
Childhood Obesity May Impact Cognitive Abilities in Later Life
Childhood Obesity May Impact Cognitive Abilities in Later Life

A new study by Brown University epidemiologists found that children on the threshold of obesity or overweight in the first two years of life had lower perceptual reasoning and working memory scores than lean children when tested at ages five and eight. The study also indicated that IQ scores might be lower for higher-weight children.

Obesity, which can dysregulate hormones that act in multiple brain regions, is associated with lower cognition in adults, the researchers said. But until now, despite the increasing prevalence of childhood obesity, there has been scant research on whether weight status impacts how children learn, remember information and manage attention and impulses.

"The first few years of life are critical for cognition development, and we investigated whether early-life adiposity has an impact on cognitive abilities later in life," said Nan Li, lead author and a postdoctoral research associate in Brown's Department of Epidemiology, who worked with faculty member Joseph Braun on the study.

For the study, featured in Obesity, Li, Braun and their coauthors focused on a group of children whose weight, relative to their height or length, was known at age one and/or age two, and who later underwent a series of cognitive tests.

These children were part of the Health Outcomes and Measures of the Environment study in Cincinnati, which first enrolled pregnant women from 2003 to 2006 and followed their children in their early lives. In addition to being measured for weight and height in the first two years of life, each child was followed over time via home visits by trained staff. Each child participated in at least one measurement of their cognitive abilities at age five or age eight.

Weight status

By measuring weight status with a weight-for-height score, which is recommended by the World Health Organization, Li and Braun's study avoided problems associated with previous studies that tracked rapid growth or weight gain, they said. Some children who gain weight may grow rapidly but be lean, while other children may have consistent overweight/obese status but not be classified as having rapid growth. Assessing weight status by looking at weight relative to height, on the other hand, measures adipose tissue. The researchers wanted to study the impact of early-life adiposity on neurodevelopment in children.

The design of the study also allowed them to capture weight status during a period of time when the brain is developing neurological pathways that influence performance and functioning.

This means that the researchers could determine whether a high weight-to-height ratio led to cognitive difficulties, rather than the other way around. In some prior studies, it is difficult to know if excess weight is a result of lower cognition, the authors said. A preexisting low cognitive function could be the root, not the result, of obesity in children, because those children may not have been able to limit their caloric intake or get much physical activity.

Because there were a limited number of children in the study who were overweight or obese, Li said, the researchers grouped the participants into two categories, lean and non-lean. The non-lean group included some overweight and obese children and others who were approaching the threshold for being overweight or obese.

"We were particularly interested in those children who were at great risk of being overweight or obese," Li said. The researchers wanted to explore whether those at-risk children had lower cognitive test scores compared to lean children, she said.

Cognitive tests

The children in the study took a series of tests that assessed their general cognitive abilities, memory, attention, and impulsivity, according to the study.

One set of tests measured children's overall intellectual abilities, including verbal abilities and organization skills. A set of computerized tasks assessed children's attention, impulsivity, and executive control, and a maze game tested the children's visual-spatial memory. A sequencing test assessed working memory, and another set of tests assessed perceptual reasoning.

The researchers found that weight status did not appear to affect performance on some of the tests, but had three significant impacts.

"Excess early-life adiposity was associated with lower IQ, perceptual reasoning and working memory scores at school-age," Li said.

IQ refers to overall cognitive abilities while working memory falls under the domain of executive function, which the authors described in the paper as the set of self-regulatory cognitive processes that aid in managing thoughts, emotions and goal-directed behaviors.

"Executive function is associated with academic success in children and is critical for physical health and success throughout life," the authors wrote.

Perceptual reasoning tests, according to Li, "assess children's ability to examine a problem, draw upon visual-motor and visual-spatial skills, organize their thoughts, create solutions and then test those solutions."

The authors wrote that there are a number of biological mechanisms by which early life adiposity could affect neurodevelopment, including pro-inflammatory cytokines that activate inflammatory pathways in children and adults. Systematic inflammation may affect multiple brain regions relevant to cognitive abilities and was shown to adversely affect spatial learning and memory in rodents, according to the study. And the dysregulation of hormones that act on brain regions including the hypothalamus, prefrontal cortex and hippocampus may adversely affect cognition.

The authors pointed out that the sample size of their study was limited and that further studies should be conducted to confirm their findings. Future work could also investigate the impact of early-life weight status on school performance, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder diagnoses and special education use.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Childhood Obesity

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Childhood Obesity can be Corrected in the Womb Itself

Childhood Obesity can be Corrected in the Womb Itself

Childhood obesity can be combated by preventing the development of 'fatty liver' in fetus, finds a new study.

Can Childhood Obesity Increase Lifetime Risk of Depression?

Can Childhood Obesity Increase Lifetime Risk of Depression?

Being overweight or obese during childhood is a stronger predictor of depression later in life. Maintaining normal weight from early life can prevent depression.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Sleep Eating Disorders Body Mass Index Liposuction Childhood Obesity Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania is a hair pulling disorder where a person urges to pull out hair from their scalp, ...

 Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...