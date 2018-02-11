Childhood Obesity May Affect School Performance, Coping Skills

Children with obesity are more likely to have poor school performance and coping skills for challenging situations, reports a new study.

A new study suggests that childhood obesity, now at epidemic levels in the United States, may affect school performance and coping skills for challenging situations. The study abstract, "Childhood Flourishing is Negatively Associated with Obesity," will be presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2018 National Conference & Exhibition.Researchers analyzed responses from 22,914 parents and caregivers of children aged 10-17 years who participated in the 2016 National Survey of Children's Health. The goal was to determine the independent association between body mass index (BMI) and five markers of "flourishing," or overall well-being as it relates to the development of positive psychosocial and coping skills."Childhood obesity is one of the biggest public health challenges we face today," said Natasha Gill, MD, FAAP, a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellow at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University and Hasbro Children's Hospital."We know that children with obesity are at a greater risk for long-term health conditions that can last into adulthood, and we wanted to see whether obesity affects a child's immediate well-being as it relates to the development of psychosocial skills and other signs of flourishing."Adjusting for several confounding variables, including gender, child depression status, average sleep hours per night, average digital media exposure per day, highest parental education level, and household poverty status, Dr. Gill and her colleagues analyzed parents' responses to questions about whether their child:Researchers found that only 27.5 percent of children with obesity, defined as a BMI at or above the 95th percentile for children and teens of the same age and sex, were reported to have all five flourishing markers. This compares with 36.5 percent of those in the overweight range, with BMI at or above the 85th percentile, and 39 percent of children with normal BMI."The negative relationship between obesity and flourishing markers suggests that when compared to children with a normal BMI, obese youth may be less likely to develop healthy relationships, positive attitudes, a sense of purpose and responsibility, and interest in learning," Dr. Gill said."Individual markers of flourishing have been shown to stay the same over time like a person's personality," she said, "so it may be important to monitor these markers in childhood to ensure optimal development into adulthood.""We want all children to reach their maximum potential," she said. "If we can intervene early enough, we can promote positive physical, mental, and social development for these at-risk children and help them become responsible, hard-working members of society." She said her study's findings support the need for focused and coordinated efforts and resources from schools and health care providers that target obesity to improve overall well-being.Source: Eurekalert