medindia

Childhood Obesity Linked to Differences in Brain Structure

by Ramya Rachamanti on  October 24, 2019 at 5:10 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Obesity in children is linked to differences in brain structure in areas associated with cognitive control compared to the brains of children who are normal weight, according to new research from the University of Cambridge, published in the journal Cerebral Cortex.
Childhood Obesity Linked to Differences in Brain Structure
Childhood Obesity Linked to Differences in Brain Structure

However, the scientists who led the study stress that it is not possible to say whether obesity causes these brain changes or whether the children are obese because their brain structures are different.

Show Full Article


Around 124 million children worldwide are thought to be obese. In the UK, almost one in five children are overweight or obese when they start primary school and this figure increases to one in three by the time they begin secondary school.

Children who are overweight or obese are more likely to become obese adults, and have an increased risk of poorer health outcomes in later life including diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Previous studies have linked being overweight with scoring lower on various measures of executive function, an umbrella term for several functions such as self-control, decision making, working memory (temporarily holding information for processing) and response to rewards.

Broadly speaking, executive function refers to a set of processes that enable planning, problem solving, flexible reasoning and regulation of behaviours and emotions.

In particular, the researchers looked at the thickness of the cortex, the outer layer of the brain - our so-called 'grey matter' - and compared it to each child's body mass index (BMI). They also analysed results from tests of executive function.

The team found an association between increased BMI and significant reductions in the average (mean) thickness of the cortex, as well as thinning in the pre-frontal region of the cortex, an area associated with cognitive control. This relationship remained after accounting for factors including age, sex, race, parental education, household income and birth-weight.

The researchers also found that increased BMI was associated with poorer performance at tests to measure executive function.

"We saw very clear differences in brain structure between children who were obese and children who were a healthy weight," says the study's first author Dr Lisa Ronan from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge.

"It's important to stress that the data does not show changes over time, so we cannot say whether being obese has changed the structure of these children's brain or whether innate differences in their brains lead them to become obese."

The NIH ABCD Study will follow these children as they grow older and Dr Ronan hopes this will enable them to see whether structural differences in the brain change over time and exactly how they relate to obesity. In particular, it may help them understand whether managing a child's weight will make a difference to their executive function.

When the team used waist circumference and waist-to-height ratio as a measure of obesity, they found that these, too, were associated with reduced executive function, but the link between cortical thickness was more complicated, with some regions showed reduced thickness while others showed increased thickness.

"This unique and openly available dataset has allowed us to examine the relationships between brain structure, cognitive functions and body weight," adds Professor Paul Fletcher, also at Cambridge's Department of Psychiatry.

"The links that we observed suggest that there are very real structural brain and cognitive differences in children who are obese. The findings contribute a small part towards our growing understanding of the causes and consequences of obesity in children."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityParkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBulimia NervosaSleep Eating DisordersBody Mass IndexLiposuctionBrainBrain Facts

What's New on Medindia

Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA)

Bedtime Could be the Ideal Time to Take Blood Pressure Medicines: Here's Why

Acid Peptic Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive