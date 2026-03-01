Childhood Healthy Eating is the Secret to Lifelong Brain Health

TOP INSIGHT

#Childhood_junk_food rewires the brain permanently even after the #weight_loss, but a healthy gut microbiome can fix it. Foster lifelong healthy eating with #prebiotic_fibers like onion and garlic to reverse early-life damage. #junk_food #fast_foods #high_fat_diet #childhoodnutrition #gutmicrobiome #healthyeating #obesityprevention #guthealth