medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Childhood Exercise can Reverse Negative Health Effects Caused by Father's Obesity, Reveals Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 9, 2018 at 9:54 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Exercising in childhood promotes long-lasting health and counteracts the risk of developing diabetes that comes from having an obese father, stated research published in The Journal of Physiology.
Childhood Exercise can Reverse Negative Health Effects Caused by Father's Obesity, Reveals Study
Childhood Exercise can Reverse Negative Health Effects Caused by Father's Obesity, Reveals Study

Insulin is a hormone that controls blood sugar levels and people with low insulin sensitivity do not respond to insulin as well as normal, which results in blood sugars levels increasing. This can lead to type 2 diabetes.

Children of fathers with a high-fat diet or who are obese are more likely to have low insulin sensitivity. This new research indicates that exercise early in life reverses the negative effect of this low insulin sensitivity in adulthood for children and therefore can counteract the risk of diabetes.

The study conducted by Victoria University, Melbourne, in collaboration with the University of Melbourne, involved breeding obese male rats with healthy female rats. Their offspring underwent exercise training for only 4 weeks after weaning and then were assessed as adults in terms of responsiveness to glucose and insulin, skeletal muscle function and pancreas structure.

The offspring of obese fathers had reduced whole body and skeletal muscle insulin sensitivity and reduced insulin secretion. Early exercise in these offspring prevented in adulthood the negative effects caused by a high-fat diet in their fathers. It is important to note early exercise did not have any positive effects on their pancreas. This was very interesting as the group had previously shown that rats born small for gestational age, like humans, had pancreas problems as adults but in this case, early life exercise in the rats prevented the pancreatic problems.

The study is limited in that the researchers did not determine at which age the alterations in the health status of the individual begins and when these changes take place. This would help to determine optimal periods during childhood when preventive interventions should be introduced.

The researchers plan to look at which genes are switched on and off to determine the relationship between paternal diet and offspring exercise, as well as how exercise and paternal diet can affect the offspring's physiology. They also plan to examine if similar effects occur in larger mammals that have developmental rates more similar to humans.

Dr Filippe Falcão-Tebas, the first author, and Professor Glenn McConell, the senior author on the study, commented on the findings 'Obesity due to a high-fat diet in the father can have a negative effect on the metabolism of their offspring. Further work needs to be carried out including understanding what genes are switched on and off to cause these changes'.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Quiz on Diabetes

Diabetes has replaced every other condition to become the fastest growing lifestyle disease, globally. This disease also impacts children. Some people are more inclined to develop diabetes than others. Do you belong to the high- risk group? Spend 5 ...

How to Lose Weight?

Slide show which explains obesity causes and tips on how to lose weight. Exercising before breakfast is most effective for weight loss.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Fitness Through Density Training Program Exercises to Grow Taller Exercise 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

This native western Malaysia fruit packs a punch with its health benefits. From seeds to its bark, ...

 Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive