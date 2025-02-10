Childhood Epilepsy: Trigger, Diet and First Aid

Epilepsy is the most common childhood brain disorder in the U.S., affecting nearly 450,000 children. While 80% outgrow it by adulthood, seizures can affect attention, concentration, and behavior.

First Aid: What to Do During a Seizure

Ensure safety – Remove any sharp or dangerous objects nearby.

Loosen tight clothing – This helps with breathing.

Turn the child to their side – This prevents choking.

Do not restrain movements – Allow the seizure to pass naturally.

Do not put anything in their mouth – A common myth suggests people may swallow their tongue during a seizure, but this is false.

Stay with the child until the seizure stops.

Common Triggers of Seizure

Precautions to Take

Sugary foods, carbonated drinks and caffeine.

Sudden temperature changes, like hot baths or extreme heat.

Flashing lights from television, mobile screens, and bright displays.

Continuous movement up and down stairs.

Swimming or being near water without supervision.

