Childhood Epilepsy: Trigger, Diet and First Aid

by Dr. Navapriya S on Feb 10 2025 12:47 PM

Epilepsy is the most common childhood brain disorder in the U.S., affecting nearly 450,000 children. While 80% outgrow it by adulthood, seizures can affect attention, concentration, and behavior.

Childhood Epilepsy: Trigger, Diet and First Aid
Epilepsy, also called seizure disorder, is the most common childhood brain disorder in the United States. Nearly 3 million Americans have epilepsy. About 450,000 of them are under 17 years old.
Epilepsy can cause repeated seizures, which are sudden surges of electrical activity in the brain. Nearly 80% of children outgrow epilepsy by the time they reach adulthood.

However, during childhood, seizures can affect concentration, attention and impulse control, sometimes leading to behavioral issues.


Causes of Epilepsy in Children

Several factors can contribute to epilepsy in children, including:

Birth-related brain injuries – Lack of oxygen (hypoxia) during delivery or low blood sugar after birth can lead to brain damage.

Premature birth complications – Conditions like a brain hemorrhage or developmental abnormalities in premature babies may increase seizure risks.

Brain infections – Infections like meningitis (brain fever) can lead to epilepsy.

Head injuries – Trauma to the brain due to accidents can trigger epilepsy.

Structural brain abnormalities – Conditions like lissencephaly (smooth brain surface) and microgyria (abnormally small brain folds) can contribute to seizures.

Genetic factors – A family history of epilepsy may indicate a genetic predisposition.


First Aid: What to Do During a Seizure

If a child has a seizure, staying calm is crucial. Here are some important steps to follow:
  • Ensure safety – Remove any sharp or dangerous objects nearby.
  • Loosen tight clothing – This helps with breathing.
  • Turn the child to their side – This prevents choking.
  • Do not restrain movements – Allow the seizure to pass naturally.
  • Do not put anything in their mouth – A common myth suggests people may swallow their tongue during a seizure, but this is false.
  • Stay with the child until the seizure stops.

Role of Diet in Managing Epilepsy

Diet plays a significant role in controlling seizures, especially for children who do not respond well to medication. Research highlights the Ketogenic Diet (KD) as an effective option. This high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet has reduced seizure frequency in many children.

Foods included in this diet are almond flour dosas, paneer bhurji, coconut ladoos, and egg-based dishes, ensuring both nutritional balance and taste. However, this diet requires medical supervision to monitor growth, kidney function, and possible side effects like constipation or nutrient deficiencies.


Common Triggers of Seizure

Parents and caregivers should be aware of factors that can trigger seizures in children:

Excitement or overstimulation – Sudden changes in brain activity can lead to seizures.

Hormonal changesPuberty can sometimes trigger an increase in seizure episodes.

Flashing lights – Some children are sensitive to bright, flickering lights.

Lack of sleep or skipping meals – Irregular eating and sleep patterns can disrupt brain function.

Missed medications – Following prescribed treatments consistently is important.

Precautions to Take

To reduce seizure risks, experts advise avoiding:
  • Sugary foods, carbonated drinks and caffeine.
  • Sudden temperature changes, like hot baths or extreme heat.
  • Flashing lights from television, mobile screens, and bright displays.
  • Continuous movement up and down stairs.
  • Swimming or being near water without supervision.
With proper medical care, dietary management, and awareness, many children with epilepsy can lead normal lives. By understanding epilepsy and its management, children can focus on school, play with friends, and enjoy their childhood without constant medical intervention.

If a child experiences seizures, seeking early medical diagnosis and treatment is essential to ensure the best possible outcomes.

Reference:
  Epilepsy in Children and Teens: Diagnosis & Treatment - (https://www.healthychildren.org/English/health-issues/conditions/seizures/Pages/Epilepsy-in-Children-Diagnosis-and-Treatment.aspx)


Source-Medindia


