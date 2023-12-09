Childhood Cancer Treatment Raises Breast Cancer Risk in Later Life

Breast cancer risk is higher in female patients who underwent specific types of chemotherapy and cancer drug therapy for childhood cancer, according to a large-scale international study led by scientists from the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, and the findings are published in the journal Nature Medicine.



Three out of four children with cancer are successfully treated and survive the disease. However, the treatment, which often consists of a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, can cause serious side effects and late effects in some survivors. One of those late effects is developing a second cancer in adulthood.