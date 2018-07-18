medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Childhood Abuse can Lead to High Risk of Uterus Problem

by Iswarya on  July 18, 2018 at 10:30 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The risk of endometriosis (tissues growing outside the uterus) is high in adults who were abused sexually and physically during their childhood and adolescence, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Human Reproduction.
Childhood Abuse can Lead to High Risk of Uterus Problem
Childhood Abuse can Lead to High Risk of Uterus Problem

"Both physical and sexual abuse were associated with endometriosis risk, with abuse severity, chronicity, and accumulation of types of abuse each associated with increased risk in a dose-response manner," said Dr. Holly R. Harris, assistant member of Epidemiology in Fred Hutch's Public Health Sciences Division.

Abuse has been associated with chronic pelvic pain, uterine fibroids, and hypertension in previous studies, but this report - which used data collected from 60,595 women within the Nurses' Health Study II from 1989 to 2013 - is the first to show an association between childhood abuse and laparoscopically-confirmed endometriosis. Study highlights include:
  • More than 3,000 cases of laparoscopically-confirmed endometriosis were diagnosed during 24 years of follow-up.
  • 21 percent of all women reported having experienced some level of both child/adolescent physical and sexual abuse.
  • 32 percent reported child/adolescent physical abuse only.
  • 12 percent reported child/adolescent sexual abuse only.
  • Compared to those reporting no physical or sexual abuse, the risk of endometriosis was greater among those who experienced severe physical abuse or severe sexual abuse.
  • There was a 79 percent higher risk of laparoscopically-confirmed endometriosis for women reporting severe-chronic abuse of multiple types.
  • There was a stronger association between early life abuse and pain-associated endometriosis (versus endometriosis diagnosed in the absence of pain).
"A growing body of literature suggests that early traumatic experiences affect the production of stress hormones and inflammatory responses, and these contribute to chronic pelvic pain and other pain syndromes. Our findings suggest that similar mechanisms may be involved in the association between early abuse and endometriosis diagnosed during adulthood. We need an increased focus on the potential underlying biological mechanisms to understand these relationships fully," Harris said. "This study adds to the growing evidence that abuse during childhood/adolescence is not rare and can have multiple consequences for lifelong health and wellbeing."

The study population was primarily white female nurses between the ages of 25 to 42 at baseline who were participants in the Nurses' Health Study II, which began in 1989 with 116,429 women. Participants receive follow-up questionnaires every two years.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Endometriosis

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a chronic painful disorder with endometrial tissue found at abnormal sites such as ovary and tubes. It causes pelvic pain and fertility issues.

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.

Pelvic Pain in Women

Pelvic Pain in Women

Painful pelvic region is a common complaint in females. What is pelvic pain -its causes and treatment with diagnostic test required to diagnose the underlying pathology.

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive years. The cells that normally line the inside of the uterus grow into the muscle wall of the uterus. Know more about the symptoms and treatment for ...

Fibroids in Uterus

Fibroids in Uterus

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that take origin from the myometrium and the neighboring tissue of the uterus. Uterine fibroids cause abnormal vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain.

Prolapse of Uterus

Prolapse of Uterus

Uterine Prolapse or prolapse of the uterus is a condition when a woman’s uterus (womb) sags or slips out of its normal position. Uterine prolapse is easier to prevent than cure after its occurrence.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

More News on:

Prolapse of Uterus Hysterectomy Uterine Cancer Fibroids in Uterus 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

 Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare life threatening bacterial infection of the tissue below the skin ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...