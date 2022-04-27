About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Childhood Abuse and Heart Disease Risk – Nature or Nurture?

by Dr Jayashree on April 27, 2022 at 10:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Childhood Abuse and Heart Disease Risk – Nature or Nurture?

The risk factors for heart disease and stroke were higher among adults who said they experienced childhood abuse and varied by race and gender, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Childhood - The Better Indicator of Heart Disease Risk

Advertisement


heart disease and stroke are more common among older people but the risk begins much earlier in life. Previous research also confirms that physical and psychological abuse and other adverse experiences in childhood increase the risk of developing obesity, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, which, in turn, increase the risk for heart disease.

Conversely, healthy childhood experiences including nurturing, loving relationships in a well-managed household, and having family members who are involved and engaged in the child's life may decrease the heart disease risk.
Advertisement

New Way of Assessing Heart Disease Risk



In the new study, researchers explored whether nurturing relationships and well-managed households may offset the likelihood of higher cardiovascular risk factors.

"Our findings demonstrate how the negative and positive experiences we have in childhood can have long-term cardiovascular consequences in adulthood and define key heart disease risk disparities by race and sex," said study lead author Liliana Aguayo, a social epidemiologist at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta.

Researchers examined information from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) Study, an ongoing, long-term study among 5,115 Black and white adults enrolled from 1985-1986 to 2015-2016. Study enrollment occurred in four U.S. cities: Birmingham, Alabama; Chicago; Minneapolis; and Oakland, California.

More than half of the study participants were women, and nearly half were Black adults. At the start of the study, participants were 25 years old, on average.

All participants received initial clinical examinations and eight additional examinations every few years to assess cardiovascular risks over 30 years. At ages 33 to 45, participants completed a survey of questions to assess areas of their family life during childhood.

How to evaluate the childhood life experience?



For this analysis, three areas were examined:

Abuse

: how often a parent or adult in their home pushed, grabbed, shoved, or hit them so hard that they were injured; and how often a parent or adult in their home swore at them, insulted them or made them feel threatened.

Nurturing

: how often a parent or adult made them feel loved, supported, or cared for; and how often a parent or adult in the family expressed gestures of warmth and affection.

Household organization

: did they feel the household was well-managed and did their family know where they were and what they were doing most of the time.

(No definitions or criteria were provided for the term "well-managed;" study participants were instructed to determine if the term described their childhood family experience).

What were the findings revealed?



About half of the participants reported no childhood abuse and described their family life during childhood as nurturing and well-managed. Roughly 30% of participants reported experiencing childhood abuse.

Among the adults who reported experiencing abuse during childhood, the risk of Type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol was higher, compared to the adults who reported no abuse in childhood.

The risk of high cholesterol was 26% higher among white women and 35% higher among white men who reported low levels of abuse in childhood, compared to same-sex and race adults who reported no abuse in childhood.

The risk of Type 2 diabetes was 81% higher among white men who reported occasional/frequent abuse during childhood, compared to adults who reported no abuse in childhood.

In contrast, among people who reported growing up in a well-managed household, the risk of high cholesterol decreased by more than 34%.

Further research is needed to better understand the potential mechanisms linking childhood abuse and family environment to higher heart disease risk factors, as well as the impact of structural racism and social determinants of health, which likely influenced the differences we found by race and sex.

This information is critical to strengthening heart disease prevention interventions and policies, particularly those that focus on people who experienced abuse or other trauma during childhood.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
World Malaria Day 2022 —
World Malaria Day 2022 — "Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives"
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amoebic Dysentery Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease 

Recommended Reading
Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease
Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease
The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life ......
Black Tea Protects Against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Black Tea Protects Against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Drinking black tea regularly may lower the risk of developing heart diseases and high blood ......
Child Abuse - A Rising Concern
Child Abuse - A Rising Concern
Incidences of child abuse have risen in the last decades. Sentinel injuries are seen in young ......
Child Abuse Linked to Certain Mental Disorders
Child Abuse Linked to Certain Mental Disorders
Certain types of child abuse are associated with specific mental problems later in life....
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions....
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequent...
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart condit...
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the lead...
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery w...

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Sanatogen Find a Doctor The Essence of Yoga Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug Interaction Checker A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood - Sugar Chart Blood Pressure Calculator Drug - Food Interactions

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR