Medindia
Medindia
Childbirth Fear Really Be Turned Into Confidence?

by Dr. Leena M on Aug 8 2025 3:11 PM

Mental strength and self-confidence are key to calmer, more positive childbirth experiences.

For many expecting mothers, the idea of giving birth mixes feelings of happiness with worry. Up to 60% of women feel some fear before labor, especially if it's their first time. It's important for women to stay calm, be sure of themselves, and be in charge. It's not just about knowing how to handle labor; it's also about developing mental strength, confidence, and deep emotional ties that support them through one of life's strongest experiences(1 Trusted Source
Predicting fear of childbirth during pregnancy, the positive role of self-efficacy and mental well-being: a cross-sectional study

Go to source).

Power of Mental Wellbeing

Women who feel happy inside, have something to look forward to in life, and have people who care about them are much less scared of giving birth. Feeling good mentally helps expecting moms deal with worries and stress better. It's not about pretending the birth is easy, but about facing the difficulties with strength and believing that both the body and mind can go through the process.


Self-Belief in the Birth Room -The Role of Childbirth Confidence

Confidence in labour isn’t something you magically get. It comes from believing in yourself, knowing that “I can do this.” Women who feel certain about their ability to use techniques like breathing, visualizing, and relaxing approach childbirth with less fear. This thinking turns what you know into real power, changing the focus from just getting through labour to actually taking control of it.


Wellness as the Core of Care

Traditional antenatal programs usually focus on medical facts and possible dangers, but a wellness-centered approach is different. Learning that builds emotional strength, helps women connect with others, and teaches relaxation techniques does more than just prepare them for labour—it also makes them feel safe, supported , and in control of their birth experience.


From Pregnancy to Postpartum – Confidence that Lasts

The positive effects of mental wellbeing and believing in yourself don’t go away after giving birth. Women who use relaxation methods during pregnancy often feel more confident and emotionally better even several weeks after delivering their baby. By dealing with worries early on, it’s easier to avoid unnecessary medical treatments and set up a better start for both moms and their babies.

Reference:
  1. Predicting fear of childbirth during pregnancy, the positive role of self-efficacy and mental well-being: a cross-sectional study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40613245/#:~:text=Twelve%20per%20cent%20exhibited%20a,strongest%20predictor%20of%20lower%20FOC. )


Source-Robert Gordon University & University of South Australia (UniSA)


