Childbirth Fear Really Be Turned Into Confidence?

Mental strength and self-confidence are key to calmer, more positive childbirth experiences.

Predicting fear of childbirth during pregnancy, the positive role of self-efficacy and mental well-being: a cross-sectional study

Fear doesn’t have to control how you give birth—confidence can make a difference. When a woman believes in her body and her abilities, the process of labour becomes a path of power and trust, not fear.#pregnancy #childbirth #confidence #medindia ’