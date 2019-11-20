medindia

Chewing Sugarless Gum Can Prevent Tooth Decay

by Iswarya on  November 20, 2019 at 9:46 AM Research News
You should chew sugar-free gum after meals to prevent your teeth from rotting, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Dental Research.
Chewing Sugarless Gum Can Prevent Tooth Decay

The review found some evidence that chewing sugar-free gum can reduce the advancement of dental caries, and could be used as a viable preventative agent, in comparison to non-chewing control methods such as oral health education and supervising toothbrushing programs alone.

It included analysis of studies published over the last 50 years, identifying 12, which explored the impact and intervention outcome of chewing sugar-free gum on oral health conditions, and in particular, dental caries on adults and children. Sugar-free gum was found to reduce caries increment, giving it a preventative factor of 28%.

"There is a considerable degree of variability in effect from the published data and the trials included were generally of moderate quality," explains lead author Professor Avijit Banerjee, Professor of Cariology & Operative Dentistry at King's College London.

"However, we felt there was a definite need to update and refresh existing knowledge about sugar-free gum and its effect on dental caries and oral health. We are planning further research to determine the acceptability and feasibility of using this method in public health."

"Both the stimulation of saliva, which can act as a natural barrier to protect teeth, and the mechanical plaque control that results from the act of chewing, can contribute to the prevention of dental caries. Sugar-free gum can also act as a carrier for antibacterial ingredients, including xylitol and sorbitol. No recent conclusive evidence existed prior to this review that showed the relationship between slowing the development of caries and chewing sugar-free gum," added Professor Banerjee.

Source: Eurekalert

