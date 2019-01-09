Chewing Gum Use in the Perioperative Period: New Insights

Perioperative use of chewing gum does not affect gastric emptying but may actually aid recovery in some forms of major surgery, stated new study.

Many anesthesiologists forbid patients from chewing gum in the immediate hours before surgery for fear that it would increase the risk that the patient's stomach contents might end up dumped (aspirated) into the patient's lungs, with potentially deadly consequences (aspiration pneumonitis).



Entitled "Chewing Gum Use in the Perioperative Period " and authored by Dr. D. John Doyle from the Department of General Anesthesiology at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, this open-access peer-reviewed article will be valuable for hospitals and clinics interested in updating their perioperative policies.



