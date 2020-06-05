by Jeffil Obadiah on  May 6, 2020 at 5:40 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Chennai's Koyambedu Market Is Now A Corona Hotspot
Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market has turned into 'Corona wholesale market' because of the 527 persons who tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hour.

It also said that one Covid-19 patient died, taking the total death toll to 31.

In a statement issued here, the Health Department said 527 persons tested positive for coronavirus taking the total infected persons' tally to 3,550.


The statement said a large number of cases were connected to Koyambedu market and the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 2,107.

With retail sales at Koyambedu market shut down, many workers had gone to their native districts and were tested positive there.

The districts - Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chennai, Perambalur and Ariyalur- have the major concentration of Covid-19 patients connected to Koyambedu market.

According to officials, the names of truckers, loaders, vendors and others who were present and dealing business at Koyambedu have been sent to their respective districts for tracing and testing.

Over the past 24-hours, a total of 12,863 samples were tested in the state.

A total of 30 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state taking the total tally to 1,409 persons.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome