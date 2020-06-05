Chennai's Koyambedu Market Is Now A Corona Hotspot

Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market has turned into 'Corona wholesale market' because of the 527 persons who tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hour.



It also said that one Covid-19 patient died, taking the total death toll to 31.

With retail sales at Koyambedu market shut down, many workers had gone to their native districts and were tested positive there.



The districts - Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chennai, Perambalur and Ariyalur- have the major concentration of Covid-19 patients connected to Koyambedu market.



According to officials, the names of truckers, loaders, vendors and others who were present and dealing business at Koyambedu have been sent to their respective districts for tracing and testing.



Over the past 24-hours, a total of 12,863 samples were tested in the state.



A total of 30 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state taking the total tally to 1,409 persons.



In a statement issued here, the Health Department said 527 persons tested positive for coronavirus taking the total infected persons' tally to 3,550.