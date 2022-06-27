About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Chennai Corporation Increases Contact Tracing as Covid-19 Cases Increase

by Hannah Joy on June 27, 2022 at 11:24 AM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Chennai Corporation Increases Contact Tracing as Covid-19 Cases Increase

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has increased contact tracing among close and extended family members who are Covid positive due to the recent rise in cases.

Sources in the Corporation told IANS that presently around 6,000 samples are being traced and samples have been taken in Chennai city itself.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Advertisement


A senior official with the Greater Chennai Corporation while speaking to IANS said, "The rise in Covid cases are mostly due to the travel to other states and countries. Attending public gatherings in weddings, meetings, workplaces and fish and vegetable markets are one of the reason for getting affected."

He also, however, said that Tiruvottriyur and Tiruvika zones have traced lesser contacts and hence need to increase. The Tamil Nadu health department has directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to trace at least 10 contacts of a positive case and to ensure that all the positive cases are being contacted on a daily basis.
Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome


Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Advertisement

The Greater Chennai Corporation has also directed the health officials to conduct a door to door vaccination campaign as 12 lakh people in the corporation are yet to take their second dose of vaccination.

The corporation has also commenced an awareness drive among the 60 plus categories of people for taking the third dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health minister Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said, "The presence of Omicron subvariant BA4 and BA5 are spreading faster and if a person in a family gets infected then immediately the others also get affected."

He called upon the people to ensure that they are adhering to Covid protocol and to wear masks and keep safe distance and regular sanitization.

Ma Subramanian said, "Most of the Covid cases are in home isolation and are getting cured fast and those admitted to the hospitals are having cold, fever, cough and mild infection. There are no ICU cases even though the hospitals of the state are equipped with Oxygen beds and other emergency facilities are available."



Source: IANS
Listen to this News
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety

Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety


Understanding the role of the covid pandemic on back-to-school anxiety and children''s mental health can help prepare parents deal with their child''s anxiety.
Advertisement

COVID Toes

COVID Toes


COVID toes or the COVID rashes are reported in symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. Painful and itching rashes, blisters or patches appear on the toes.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients Blood - Sugar Chart Blood Pressure Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Sanatogen Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Accident and Trauma Care Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Diaphragmatic Hernia

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
Introducing Audio
Introducing Audio

Now you can listen to Medindia news. Just click or tap on the sound icon