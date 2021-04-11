About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Chennai Corporation Expects 22 Tonnes of Fireworks Waste After Diwali

by Colleen Fleiss on November 4, 2021 at 7:11 PM
Font : A-A+

Chennai Corporation Expects 22 Tonnes of Fireworks Waste After Diwali

Around 22 tonnes of fireworks waste is expected to be disposed of after the Diwali festival, said the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The corporation has arranged nine lorries and 10 battery-operated vehicles(BOV) to dispose of the waste generated during the festivities of Deepavali.

Advertisement


Chennai Corporation officials told IANS that the corporation has been creating awareness since October 2 on the cleanliness required after the fireworks and to remove the waste.

The GCC has been conducting awareness campaigns in association with residential associations in all areas of the corporation. Pamphlets were distributed on the necessity of a clean and green Deepavali and posters pasted across the wards to make people aware of the disposal of waste.
Advertisement

A senior official with the corporation while speaking to IANS said, "We want the residents to segregate the cracker waste from household waste and hand it over to conservation workers who collect in BOVs. Two BOVs will be put in use in each ward to collect the waste."

The waste would be transported to the corporation's Gumidipoondy facility after collecting from the wards. Fire extinguishers and all other emergency equipment are ready in all the wards, according to corporation officials.

Water lorries are also stationed at the corporation's Kodungayiur and Peringudi facilities as a backup for any emergency during the festivals and with strict monitoring enforced for bursting only green crackers, the corporation expects that the pollution level would be less especially the noise pollution levels.

While restrictions have been put in place in Tamil Nadu to burst crackers between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and evening 7 p.m. to 8 p.m, people are not taking this seriously and crackers have been burst all day on Wednesday.

Kannan. K.R, a businessman in Pammal, while speaking to IANS said, "After the pandemic crushed human lives and economy, there is enjoyment and we are expressing our happiness as markets are open, schools are open and pandemic is under control. So naturally, people will celebrate Deepavali with pomp and grandeur and the government and police officials should not enforce these restrictions strictly."

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< More Than 28 Million Extra Years Of Life Lost In 2020 Due t...
Bird Flu Prevention Zone Declared Across UK, Say Sources >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Healthy Diwali Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Healthy Eating During Diwali Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021 

Recommended Reading
Healthy Eating During Diwali
Healthy Eating During Diwali
For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low .....
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
With the festival of lights - Diwali around, this year, the celebration warrants safe and ......
Make Clear Stand on Firecrackers and Controlling Pollution: SC to Centre
Make Clear Stand on Firecrackers and Controlling Pollution: SC to Centre
Supreme court told the Center to make a clear stand on steps to control pollution from firecrackers ...
Over 500 Cases of Burn Injuries Caused by Fire Crackers in Delhi
Over 500 Cases of Burn Injuries Caused by Fire Crackers in Delhi
The highest number of burn cases were reported from south Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, while Deen .....
Healthy Diwali
Healthy Diwali
Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and y...
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting t...
Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali
Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali
Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet foods...
Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
Diwali is just round the corner! Its tough to stay health-conscious but still we are giving you a fe...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close