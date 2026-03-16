Chemo Brain: How Exercise Enhances Cognitive Health During Cancer Treatment

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Beat #chemobrain with #structuredexercise! Exercise for Cancer Patients (#EXCAP) program, featuring daily #walking, prevents #cognitivedecline. While others saw a 53% drop in physical activity, exercisers stayed sharp during #chemotherapy. #cancertreatment #exerciseduringcancer #exercise #cognitivehealth #oncology #cancersurvivorship