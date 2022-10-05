Chemicals That Hurt Pregnant Women and Their Babies

Advertisement

Where Did Pregnancy Toxic Chemicals Come?

, and more than a third of the chemicals were found in a majority of the participants. The study also found that some of these chemicals were present in higher amounts than seen in earlier studies.," said Tracey J. Woodruff,co-director of the UCSF EaRTH Center, and the senior author of the study.These findings that appear inmake clear that the number and scope of chemicals in pregnant women are increasing during a very vulnerable time of development for both the pregnant person and the fetus.Prenatal exposure to industrial chemicals can come from air, food, water, plastics, and other industrial and consumer products. Although these chemicals could be harmful to pregnancy and child development, few of these chemicals are routinely monitored in people.The study included 171 women from California, Georgia, Illinois, New Hampshire, New York, and Puerto Rico who are part of the National Institutes of Health Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes program. About one-third (34%) were white, 40% were Latina, 20% were Black, and the remaining 6% were from other or multiple groups.The study found. But Latinas had especially high levels of parabens, which are used as preservatives, as well as phthalates and bisphenols, which are used in plastics.While pesticides and replacement chemicals were prevalent in all women, researchers were surprised to find that Latinas had substantially higher levels of parabens, phthalates, and bisphenols. This could be the result of higher exposure to products with chemicals, such as processed foods or personal care products.Source: Medindia