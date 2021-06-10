About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Chemicals That Harm Children’s Brain Development is Revealed

by Dr Jayashree on October 6, 2021 at 10:26 PM
Font : A-A+

Chemicals That Harm Children’s Brain Development is Revealed

The common chemicals that are used as flame retardants and plasticizers pose a larger risk to children's brain development, according to a commentary published in Environmental Health Perspectives

. The commentary was published based on a review of dozens of human, animal, and cell-based studies and concluded that exposure to even low levels of the chemicals called organophosphate esters may harm IQ, attention, and memory in children in ways not yet looked at by regulators.

Advertisement


"The use of organophosphate esters in everything from TVs to car seats has proliferated under the false assumption that they're safe," said Heather Patisaul, lead author and neuroendocrinologist at North Carolina State University.

Organophosphates in flame retardants and plasticizers are used as a replacement for some phased-out or banned chemicals used in electronics, car seats, and other baby products, furniture, and building materials.
Advertisement

Unfortunately, these chemicals also appear to be as harmful as the chemicals they're intended to replace but they act in a different mechanism.

Organophosphate chemicals continuously migrate out of products into air and dust in the form of esters. Those contaminated dust gets on our hands and is then inadvertently ingested in when we eat.

Children are more exposed to hand-to-mouth behavior so they have higher concentrations of these chemicals in their bodies during the most vulnerable period of brain development.

The authors call for a stop to unnecessary uses of all organophosphate esters. This includes their use as flame retardants to meet ineffective flammability standards in consumer products, vehicles, and building materials.

For uses where organophosphate esters are deemed essential, the authors recommend governments and industries conduct alternatives assessments and make investments in innovative solutions without harmful chemicals.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Investigating the Relationship Between Mental Health and Co...
#nomakeup Movement Does Not Stop the Use of Cosmetics >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Recommended Reading
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we ......
Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags
Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags
Plastic bags are silently killing our planet. Finding eco-friendly substitutes to plastic bags can ....
LCD Screen Pollution: Your Household Dust may Contain More Toxic Chemicals from LCDs
LCD Screen Pollution: Your Household Dust may Contain More Toxic Chemicals from LCDs
LCD screen pollution: More toxic chemicals from LCD television, iPhone and computer screens are ......
Tracing Hazardous Chemicals Leached From Food Wrappers
Tracing Hazardous Chemicals Leached From Food Wrappers
Grease-proof food wrappers, drink containers contain fluorinated chemicals that leach into food but ...
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children
Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children
Nutrition plays an important role in cognitive development of children. Various mental assessment sc...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close