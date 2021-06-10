Chemicals That Harm Children’s Brain Development is Revealed

Advertisement

Organophosphates in flame retardants and plasticizers are used as a replacement for some phased-out or banned chemicals used in electronics, car seats, and other baby products, furniture, and building materials.Unfortunately, these chemicals also appear to be as harmful as the chemicals they're intended to replace but they act in a different mechanism.Organophosphate chemicals continuously migrate out of products into air and dust in the form of esters. Those contaminated dust gets on our hands and is then inadvertently ingested in when we eat.The authors call for a stop to unnecessary uses of all organophosphate esters. This includes their use as flame retardants to meet ineffective flammability standards in consumer products, vehicles, and building materials.For uses where organophosphate esters are deemed essential, the authors recommend governments and industries conduct alternatives assessments and make investments in innovative solutions without harmful chemicals.Source: Medindia