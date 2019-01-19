medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Chemical Exposure during Pregnancy Could Lower Blood Pressure Levels

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 19, 2019 at 2:02 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Exposure to chemicals during pregnancy was associated with a decrease in blood pressure, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health.
Chemical Exposure during Pregnancy Could Lower Blood Pressure Levels
Chemical Exposure during Pregnancy Could Lower Blood Pressure Levels

Exposure to certain chemicals such as phthalates, parabens or Bisphenol A could be associated with a decrease in blood pressure during pregnancy. This is one of the main conclusions of a study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by "la Caixa."

Hypertensive disorders during pregnancy are one of the main causes of maternal and child mortality and morbidity. Exposure to environmental chemicals is suspected to increase the risk of high blood pressure, but few studies have addressed the effect of non-persistent chemicals - those that linger only for a brief period into the body -, particularly among pregnant women.

This study, which is part of the HELIX project, followed 152 pregnant women from Barcelona (Spain), Grenoble (France) and Oslo (Norway). Three urine samples per day were collected during one week in the second trimester and one week in the third trimester, in order to measure exposure to 21 substances: ten phthalate metabolites, seven phenols including parabens and bisphenol A (BPA), and four organophosphate pesticide metabolites.

Blood pressure was measured at the end of each week. The major strength of this study lied in its repeated and prospective design and the use of multiple biospecimens per person.

The results show that "a higher exposure to some phthalates, BPA, and parabens were associated with a decrease in blood pressure, both systolic and diastolic, particularly in the second trimester," explains Charline Warembourg, ISGlobal researcher and first author of the study. No association was found for pesticide exposure.

"Our findings do not support the hypothesis suggested by previous studies of a hypertensive effect of phthalates, phenols or pesticides during pregnancy," concludes Maribel Casas, ISGlobal researcher, and study coordinator.

"This apparent contradiction with studies in non-pregnant populations may reflect physiological changes that occur during pregnancy and modify blood pressure," she adds. Thus, non-persistent chemicals could actually enhance the decrease in blood pressure frequently observed in the first mid of the pregnancy. Another possible explanation is that "the study did not cover the late pregnancy period, which is at risk for onset of hypertensive disorders," said Warembourg.

A potential mechanism that could explain how these chemicals affect blood pressure is an endocrine disruption. Once the chemicals enter in our organism through diet, skin or air, they reach the blood and can imitate the action of hormones. For example, BPA has estrogenic properties, and estrogens are themselves known to have a protective effect on arterial stiffness.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Five Healthy Lifestyle Modifications that Lower Hypertension Risk

Lifestyle modifications could help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases. Find out what possible changes can help you maintain healthy heart.

Women With Low Birth Weight at Higher Risk for Hypertension During Pregnancy

Women who were born underweight are at risk for hypertension or blood pressure during their pregnancy and this may be passed on to the next generation.

Chemicals in Beauty Products Can Harm Women's Hormones

Cosmetics with harmful chemicals can negatively affect women's reproductive hormones.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Thalassemia Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly 

What's New on Medindia

How to Stay Active as You Get Older

Health Benefits of Lychee

HER2 Positive Breast Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive