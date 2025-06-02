Checkpoint Inhibitor Slashes Colon Cancer Recurrence by Half

Atezolizumab shows remarkable results in stage 3 dMMR colon cancer, cutting recurrence and mortality rates by 50%.
A potential breakthrough for colon cancer care has been presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. There is a known genetic weakness in stage 3 colon cancer patients that can greatly improve their lives if their treatment includes immunotherapy (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Immunotherapy Enhances Chemotherapy Effectiveness Against Stage 3 Colon Cancer
Go to source).
Colon Cancer Treatment Revolutionized by Immune TherapyFor both males and females, colon cancer is the fourth most prevalent cancer in India. Since survival rates are so low, the discovery made could help improve the survival rate for people with this form of cancer. One study found it potentially leading to a 50% lower risk of cancer recurrence.
‘Did You Know?Still, developments in adjuvant treatment for people with stage 3 disease who have affected lymph nodes have been slow. Most people at this stage go through about six months of chemotherapy following surgery, but still, one-third encounter a recurrence of cancer. The high number of patients points out the urgent need for new ways to treat these diseases.
Checkpoint inhibitors cut colon cancer recurrence and death risk by 50%— a leap forward in personalized treatment. #coloncancer #stage3cancer #immunetherapy #cancer #medindia’
The research fills this need by combining the immune system with traditional chemotherapy. The study involved 712 patients diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer who had a mutation profile of faulty mismatch repair, which is seen in about 15% of all colon cancer cases. As a result of their inability to correct nucleotide mispairings during DNA replication, dMMR tumors develop a hypermutated condition that, ironically, makes them less susceptible to traditional chemotherapy. In addition to chemotherapy, the study team used Atezolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that targets the PD-L1 pathway, to boost the patient's immune response against any cancer cells that remained after surgery.
A Leap Forward With Checkpoint InhibitorsPatients were initially treated with chemotherapy and atezolizumab for six months, followed by another six months of atezolizumab alone. The intention was to use these medications to reduce the size of cancer cells while preserving the immune system's capacity to detect any new growth of cancer. Due to the large number of immune cells and their ease of manipulation, this type of immunotherapy is crucial in deficient Mismatch Repair (dMMR) tumors. By blocking the immune checkpoint, it enables T-cells to function as intended.
The use of checkpoint inhibitors is supported by previous research by Dr. Frank Sinicrope's team, which found that many immune cells in dMMR colon cancers express checkpoint proteins, including PD-L1.
These biomarkers suggested that immunotherapy must be involved because cancer can deceive the immune system. Positive trial outcomes from case studies support this theory by combining the advantages offered to patients with the new treatment options. By transforming research findings into effective medical treatments, we can improve patient outcomes and lengthen their life expectancy.
Reference:
- Immunotherapy Enhances Chemotherapy Effectiveness Against Stage 3 Colon Cancer - (https://bioengineer.org/immunotherapy-enhances-chemotherapy-effectiveness-against-stage-3-colon-cancer/)
