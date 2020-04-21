Checklist Developed For Safe Dialysis During And After COVID-19 Pandemic

The focus on how to protect the population from the contagion has
adversely affected continued care of large number of Indians with
pre-existing health conditions.
‘COVID-19 is exposing the deficiencies in care delivery in
countries with weak health systems. While our focus is India.’
The worst affected are patients with end-stage kidney failure who need to
receive dialysis treatment at dialysis centres every 2-3 days to survive
due to unavailability of transport, and closure of dialysis units.
Further, the regular travel and constant human interaction with dialysis
staff, other patients and caregivers increase the risk of transmission.
Health systems all over the world have developed guidelines to ensure safe
delivery of this life-saving treatment. The Indian Society of Nephrology
and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have also released
guidance documents.
Recognising the need to convert these statements into discrete action
steps, the Indian COVID-19 Kidney Health Action Group has developed a
Haemodialysis Unit Preparedness Checklist. Dialysis unit administrators
have been advised to use this checklist every day to ensure that the
practices and principles on which the guidelines are based are
internalised in the day-to-day working of the dialysis unit staff,
patients and their caregivers.
"Interruption of this treatment is a death sentence for dialysis
patients." Said Dr Divya Bajpai, a member of the Action Group
The group anticipates that the threat of coronavirus infection in the
community is likely to stay In India for the foreseeable future.
According to Professor Narayan Prasad, the Secretary of the Indian Society
of Nephrology - "The virus is likely to spread from the current locations
to the periphery, including rural regions. All dialysis units need to
follow practices that protect the patients and the staff, while ensuring
optimal delivery of dialysis treatment."
The checklist describes the steps need to be followed at each step - from
the arrival of patient to the unit to the end of dialysis treatment.
"This checklist should be used in conjunction with local policies and
official guidance from health authorities or hospitals." said Professor
Vivekanand Jha, Executive Director of The George Institute for Global
Health India and President of the International Society of Nephrology.
The document describes what needs to be done in case a patient or staff is
found to be positive, so that dialysis units do not need to interrupt
service.
checklist is likely to be helpful to units in other countries at similar
levels of development. COVID pandemic is forcing the global healthcare
community and policymakers to anticipate and address the unique needs of
different patient groups such as those with kidney failure." added
Professor Jha.
Source: Eurekalert