medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Check Out the New Disease Classification System for Obesity

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 25, 2020 at 1:01 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New disease classification system based on the concept Adiposity-Based Chronic Disease (ABCD) has been proposed by a team of researchers, reports a new study.
Check Out the New Disease Classification System for Obesity
Check Out the New Disease Classification System for Obesity

Researchers are proposing a new scientifically correct and medically actionable disease classification system for obesity, according to a paper published online in Obesity, the flagship journal of The Obesity Society.

Show Full Article


The proposed disease classification system is based on the concept Adiposity-Based Chronic Disease (ABCD). The diagnostic term reflects both the pathophysiology and clinical impact of obesity as a chronic disease.

The proposed coding system has four domains: pathophysiology, body mass index (BMI) classification, complications, and complication severity; and incorporates disease staging, specific complications that impact health, the basis for clinical intervention, individualized treatment goals and a personalized medicine approach.

"The coding reflects 'what we are treating' and 'why we are treating it', and, hopefully, will provide impetus for greater access of patients to evidence-based treatments," said W. Timothy Garvey, MD, Butterworth Professor in the Department of Nutrition Sciences and Director of the Diabetes Research Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Garvey is also a GRECC investigator and staff physician at the Birmingham Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Garvey is the corresponding author of the study.

The diagnosis of obesity is currently based only on BMI that conveys no indication of the impact of excess adiposity on a person's health. The International Classification of Diseases (ICD) code for obesity reads "obesity due to excess calories," which experts say is not medically meaningful and does not reflect obesity pathogenesis.

"These inadequacies contribute to lack of access of patients to evidence-based therapies and appreciation of obesity as a chronic disease," said Garvey.

The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) and the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) have both embraced the concept of ABCD.

"There is increasing recognition globally that BMI and other simple metrics of obesity do not accurately reflect the complexity of the disease or the circumstances of patients. The Garvey and Mechanick proposal for a scientifically accurate and medically actionable four domain classification system is most welcome, and builds on previous initiatives of the AACE and EASO, explaining obesity as an 'adiposity-based chronic disease.' It is time for obesity to enter the era of precision medicine, with novel classification systems based on functionally established endpoints," said Gema Frühbeck, first author of the EASO paper on ABCD.

"AACE has historically supported efforts in advancing the clinical evaluation and therapy of obesity beyond just a disease of weight based upon BMI, including guidelines recommending more nuanced diagnosis based upon exam and clinical evaluation to classify and stage the severity of disease. It is critical to match the intensity of therapy to the severity of disease and pathophysiology of disease, thus AACE followed its guidelines with a position statement proposing ABCD as a new diagnostic term for obesity. This proposed ICD coding structure supports the clinical efforts of personalizing individual diagnoses with more precision and nuance, which will benefit customized therapeutic plans for patients with obesity," said Karl Nadolsky, DO, FACE, chair of the Nutrition and Obesity Disease State Network at AACE.

"The framework provides a well-organized way to help practitioners and payers conceptualize obesity beyond an erroneous framework of this patient eats too much and is not active enough," said Jamy Ard, MD, professor of epidemiology and prevention at Wake Forest School of Medicine and co-director of the Weight Management Center at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, NC. Ard was not associated with the research.

Ard added that the biggest challenge he foresees with this approach is that providers currently underdiagnose obesity using the simple BMI-based coding. "This more advanced approach will require a significant amount of education and outreach to change providers' behaviors. However, if better reimbursement is tied to this type of coding system as the authors aspire, it may help to drive broader adoption and implementation," said Ard.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Home Remedies for Obesity

Home remedies offer you a simple and natural method to treat obesity. Follow these simple home remedies to control your weight naturally.

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityBulimia NervosaBody Mass IndexLiposuctionBattle of the BulgeDiabesityHunger Fullness and Weight ControlDiet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight LossDiabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Hunting for Perfect Selfies can Lead to Body Shame, Appearance Anxiety and Depression in Teen Girls

Thumb Fractures / Broken Thumb

Long Life: Olive Oil in Mediterranean Diet may Add More Years to Your Life
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive