Check Out the Long-term Benefits of Weight Loss Surgery in Obese, Diabetic Adults

Bariatric surgery, also known as weight loss surgery, offered substantial and sustainable effects on weight loss, glycemic control, and lipid profile improvement in people with obesity and diabetes.

The findings of the study are published in the journal Diabetes/Metabolism Research and Reviews.



‘Weight loss surgery was found to be effective in weight loss, remission of diabetes, and dyslipidaemia in 5‐year post‐surgery.’

In the study, surgery provided substantial and sustainable effects on weight, blood sugar, and cholesterol over five years.



"The effectiveness of restrictive and bypass surgeries was similar at the end of follow-up, though restrictive surgeries were slightly more effective in type 2 diabetes remission," the authors wrote. (Restrictive surgeries reduce the size of the stomach.)



