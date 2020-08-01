medindia

Check Out the Long-term Benefits of Weight Loss Surgery in Obese, Diabetic Adults

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 8, 2020 at 12:09 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bariatric surgery, also known as weight loss surgery, offered substantial and sustainable effects on weight loss, glycemic control, and lipid profile improvement in people with obesity and diabetes.
Check Out the Long-term Benefits of Weight Loss Surgery in Obese, Diabetic Adults
Check Out the Long-term Benefits of Weight Loss Surgery in Obese, Diabetic Adults

The findings of the study are published in the journal Diabetes/Metabolism Research and Reviews.

Show Full Article


The research team recently conducted the largest study to date to evaluate the effectiveness of weight loss surgery in a Chinese population of individuals with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

In the study, surgery provided substantial and sustainable effects on weight, blood sugar, and cholesterol over five years.

"The effectiveness of restrictive and bypass surgeries was similar at the end of follow-up, though restrictive surgeries were slightly more effective in type 2 diabetes remission," the authors wrote. (Restrictive surgeries reduce the size of the stomach.)

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes

The benefits of bariatric surgery outweigh its side-effects. With the surgery you can lose 45 to 60% of the original weight and this has benefits on blood sugar, sleep and heart disease.

Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric or weight loss surgery is done on persons with severe obesity who are unable to lose weight by other methods or those who have obesity-related health issues.

Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery

Gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgery potentiate the intoxicating effects of alcohol due to its faster rate of absorption into the blood and slower metabolism.

Criteria for Bariatric Surgery Should Extend to More Than Just Patient's Weight

Experts and worldwide scientific and medical societies pushed for change to the national guidelines that would allow more patients with obesity and diabetes to be eligible for bariatric surgery.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Diet PillsObesityThe Cabbage DietZone DietMediterranean DietBulimia NervosaDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)The Macrobiotic DietHeight and Weight-KidsDiabetes and Exercise
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Mastoiditis

Amendment in the Schedule K Drugs Allows Health Workers to Dispense Drugs

Mediterranean Diet: The Best Diet for New Year 2020
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive