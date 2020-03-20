by Adeline Dorcas on  March 20, 2020 at 5:29 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Check Out the Impact of COVID-19 on Pregnant Moms
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, expectant mothers need to be more cautious to stay safe. Frequent handwashing and social distancing are considered as the first-line defense against coronavirus infection.

As health care officials continue to learn about and manage the COVID-19 pandemic and its increasingly widespread impact as a potentially severe respiratory infection worldwide, there is some encouraging news for pregnant women who may be exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease.

According to a new observational study on women with COVID-19 in their third trimester of pregnancy, the virus does not appear to travel across the placenta from mother to cause infection of the fetus. An early online release of the study is published in Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, the monthly international peer-reviewed journal of the College of American Pathologists (CAP).


The observational study included 38 documented cases of pregnant women in China diagnosed with COVID-19. All women, between the ages of 26 and 40, were in their third trimester when they developed the infection. The author assessed the effects of the coronavirus on both the mothers and infants, and in particular, whether the newborn infants developed the infection prior to birth.

"So far, preexisting health problems do not seem to be a risk factor that would contribute to maternal-fetal viral transmission or to greater baby or maternal deaths among pregnant women with COVID-19," says, David A. Schwartz, MD, MS Hyg, FCAP, a CAP Fellow and pathologist with Augusta University specializing in global maternal health and obstetric and placental pathology. He is also a medical epidemiologist, studying origins, incidences, distribution and possible control of disease.

Of the 38 pregnant women, none had a preexisting chronic illness, but several did develop complications during pregnancy that included influenza, gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and preterm labor. Some exhibited symptoms such as cough, sore throat, muscle pain, discomfort, gastrointestinal symptoms and shortness of breath. None of the women developed severe pneumonia or required intensive care.

It is typical for changes that normally occur in pregnant women to increase their risk of developing respiratory viral infections. Previous outbreaks of different coronaviruses—severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003 and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) in that began in 2012—increased the risk to pregnant women of having obstetrical complications including pneumonia, early pregnancy loss, and even death. However, there were no women with SARS or MERS where the virus was passed through the placenta from mother to baby.

Significantly, as of the observational study's publication date, there were no confirmed cases of prenatal transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from mother to infant. In those cases where amniotic fluid, placentas, umbilical cord blood and throat swabs of newborns were tested, all were negative for the virus despite some cases of pre- and post-birth complications. Fortunately, in the 38 women evaluated in this article, COVID-19 does not appear to cause maternal death. However, analysis of additional cases is necessary to determine if this remains true.

Whereas some viral infections can threaten the health and survival of both infected mothers and fetuses, notably the Ebola virus, and other viruses can cause fetal malformations or death such as the Zika virus and rubella (German measles), there is currently no documented evidence for COVID-19 causing any of these outcomes in pregnant women or fetuses. It remains unknown what, if any, effects COVID-19 may have on the fetus in early pregnancies.

Dr. Schwartz studies and has published research on the origins and emergence of the Zika and Ebola viruses and the impact of infection during pregnancy.

Pathologists are medical doctors who are critical members of the health care team, combining a scientist's understanding of what laboratory evidence suggests and a specialty physician's knowledge of medicine to determine the correct diagnosis. As the international health emergency continues to evolve, the public should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendations for prevention and treatment of the COVID-19 disease.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus in India: Don't Panic, Stay Cautious, PM Tells People
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indians must not panic, but remain vigilant to keep the coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Deadly China virus continues to spread rapidly across the globe. Therefore, cleanliness could be a powerful weapon to kill deadly viruses and bacteria. So, keep your house clean to prevent coronavirus.
READ MORE
Wash Your Hands, Clean Your Phone to Stay Away from Coronavirus
COVID-19 hygiene tips: Coronavirus can live on your hands and phones. So, hurry up, start cleaning your phones with alcohol, and disinfecting wipes to ward off coronavirus.
READ MORE
Anemia in Pregnancy
Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.
READ MORE
Nocturnal Leg Cramps
Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at night.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Stress and Miscarriage
New research indicates that too much stress could lead to miscarriage. What are the risk factors to avoid? Read on to know more!
READ MORE
The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother
Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

Breech Presentation and DeliveryPregnancy and ComplicationsAnemia in PregnancyIron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In PregnancyDiet for Anemia in PregnancyThe Magic Feeling of Being A MotherNocturnal Leg CrampsStress and MiscarriageCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake