Having just a common cold or spring allergy during COVID-19 outbreak can create panic among people. Relax and check out the difference between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms.



How do you know if the nasal congestion and sneezing you're experiencing is spring allergies or COVID-19?

‘What are the symptoms of coronavirus disease? Fever, dry cough and shortness of breath are the classic symptoms of COVID-19.’

Read More..

Allergy symptoms:

Itchy, watery eyes and nose

Nasal congestion or stuffiness

No cough, unless you also have asthma COVID-19 symptoms:

Fever

Dry cough

Shortness of breath "Adults who are over 50 and have never experienced seasonal allergies before are not likely to develop them now," he said. "If you are sensitive to tree pollen, staying indoors and keeping the windows closed can help minimize symptoms."



Source: Newswise "Adults who are over 50 and have never experienced seasonal allergies before are not likely to develop them now," he said. "If you are sensitive to tree pollen, staying indoors and keeping the windows closed can help minimize symptoms."Source: Newswise

"If you have fever, it isn't allergies," said Russell Traister, M.D., assistant professor of pulmonary, critical care, allergy and immunologic diseases at Wake Forest Baptist Health. "Also, if taking an antihistamine improves your symptoms, it is likely allergies and not a virus."