ChatGPT Health Guidance Leads to Serious Harm, AIIMS Doctors Warn

AIIMS doctors caution that using ChatGPT for medical advice can be dangerous, after a patient suffered internal bleeding from painkillers suggested by a chatbot.

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

A patient treating back pain with chatbot advice suffered life-threatening internal bleeding after taking painkillers without tests or a doctor’s guidance. #chatgpt #patientsafety #medindia

When Automated Health Advice Turns Harmful

Why Medical Diagnosis Requires Human Judgment

Confident Responses That Can be Incorrect

Calls for Public Awareness and Oversight

‘Bleeding after self-diagnosis’: AIIMS doctor flags risks of using ChatGPT for health- (https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/bleeding-after-self-diagnosis-aiims-doctor-flags-risks-of-using-chatgpt-for-health-101768556393452.html ) AIIMS Doctor Issues Warning After Patient Follows ChatGPT Advice, Suffers Internal Bleeding - ( https://www.healthandme.com/health-news/aiims-doctor-issues-warning-after-patient-follows-chatgpt-advice-suffers-internal-bleeding-article-153479571 )

In a serious warning to the public, Dr. Uma Kumar, Head of Rheumatology at AIIMS New Delhi,. Speaking to the media after a recent case at the institute, she highlighted the dangers of acting on automated health guidance. ( ).The alert followed an incident in which a patient suffered severe internal bleeding after managing back pain based on advice generated by an artificial intelligence chatbot. The individual tookor undergoing basic medical tests.Doctors at AIIMS revealed that the patient depended on an artificial intelligence tool to address ongoing back pain instead of seeking professional medical care. The, which the patient purchased and consumed independently.The artificial intelligence system had. What seemed like a routine remedy led to a life-threatening episode of internal bleeding.Physicians note that this reflects a growing trend in which quick online answers are replacing proper medical evaluation, even for medicines that are easily available over the counter.Dr. Kumar explained that medical diagnosis follows a structured method known as diagnosis by exclusion. Doctors eliminate possible causes through physical examinations, laboratory tests, imaging, and patient history before deciding on treatment.An artificial intelligence model, by contrast, operates by matching patterns in data. It. In this case, proper investigations would likely have revealed a high risk of bleeding, a step that was completely skipped.Medical professionals are increasingly worried about what are often referred to as artificial intelligence hallucinations, where chatbots deliver information confidently despite gaps or errors.Although platforms such as ChatGPT include disclaimers, their tone can sound authoritative, especially to someone experiencing pain. Advising the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is not unusual in general practice, but for this patient, it proved dangerous., even a common recommendation can result in serious harm.The episode has reignited debate over how artificial intelligence platforms should respond to health-related questions. Doctors at AIIMS are urging people toExperts agree that artificial intelligence can support healthcare in limited areas such as administrative work or research assistance, but it shouldThere are also demands for stronger public awareness and clearer regulation to prevent similar incidents. Doctors continue to emphasize that medical judgment, grounded in examination and evidence, cannot be replaced by algorithms.Source-Medindia