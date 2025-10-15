Changing Pediatric Practice: New Tools Drive Early Peanut Introduction

Simple tools like videos and EHR prompts made doctors 15x more likely to follow peanut allergy prevention guidelines.
Physicians were nearly 15 times more likely to follow guidelines for preventing peanut allergies in infants when provided with simple, accessible tools, a large clinical study has found (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). The resources, which included a training video, electronic health record reminders, and family handouts, were tested across 30 pediatric practices and over 18,000 infant visits. The study was conducted by researchers at Northwestern University and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
Introducing peanut-based foods to infants between 4 and 11 months can reduce the risk of developing a peanut allergy by up to 81%. Early immune exposure appears to teach tolerance rather than trigger allergy. #peanutallergy #pediatricallergy #childhealth #allergyprevention #medindia’
In the study, guideline adherence was 84% for low-risk infants (no eczema and no egg allergy) in practices that used the tools, compared with 35% in clinics that did not. Infants in the intervention group were nearly 15 times more likely to receive guidelines-based care.
“We found that supporting pediatricians with training, electronic health record prompts and educational materials for parents significantly improved their ability to counsel families on early peanut introduction,” said lead author Dr. Ruchi Gupta, professor of pediatrics and medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and pediatrician at Lurie Children’s.
“Because pediatric visits at 4 and 6 months are so busy, this support is critical to ensure families receive clear guidance,” Gupta added. “Our hope is that these conversations will help parents feel confident introducing peanut products early. We want to reverse the trend of increasing food allergies in the U.S. through prevention.”
New Tools Helped Pediatricians Follow Allergy Guidelines The randomized trial included 30 pediatric practices in the Chicago and Peoria, Illinois, regions, spanning federally qualified health centers, private clinics and academic practices. Intervention practices received a clinician training video, electronic health record prompts, visual aids for parents and a scorecard to identify severe eczema; control practices did not.
Lucy Bilaver, lead statistician for the study and associate professor of pediatrics at Feinberg noted the importance of leveraging EHR data for this pragmatic trial. “We were able to measure the primary outcome by making use of the clinical notes and structured data that pediatric clinicians generate during these well-child visits,” she said.
“While more work is needed, the success of this intervention supports wider dissemination to prevent peanut allergy in children,” Gupta said.
Outcomes in the trial will be tracked until children are 2.5 years old to see if the intervention reduces actual peanut allergy prevalence.
Why Early Peanut Introduction Matters for Parents Since 2017, national guidelines have recommended introducing peanut-containing foods around 4 to 6 months of age — a major shift prompted by a landmark clinical trial that showed early introduction cuts peanut allergy risk by more than 80%. Before that, parents were often told to delay peanut feeding out of concern it might trigger allergies.
When your baby is developmentally ready to start solids, peanut products can be introduced, according to the study authors. Early introduction of egg and other common allergenic foods is also encouraged, based on family preference.
