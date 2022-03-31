Changes in Pill Distribution With Law Enforcement

Law enforcement seizures of pills containing fentanyl increased dramatically between 2018-2021 as per a study published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence, funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health.



Proportions of total pills seized are found to be more than doubled, with pills representing over a quarter of illicit fentanyl seizures by the end of 2021. The study also found an increase in the number of fentanyl-containing powder seizures during this time.

‘Number of individual pills seized by law enforcement is found to be increased nearly 50-fold from the first quarter of 2018 to the last quarter of 2021.’