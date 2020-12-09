Change of Antiseptic Reduces Risk of Infection Post-Surgery by Half

A clean surgery is defined as a procedure done outside the respiratory, urogenital, and digestive system. The injury is not caused by trauma, and there is no inflammation or infection involved.
The new research is published in the Annals of Surgery
The risk of infection in any surgery is as low as 3%, but yet an infection is a serious issue that may need readmission to hospitals and possibly further surgery.
According to author Ryckie Wade, Clinical Research Fellow at Leeds' School of Medicine, infection is the most common complication of surgery, easily halved by a simple switch-over of antiseptics.
The research team reviewed 17 existing studies, comparing the infection complications of five different antiseptics used in 14,593 operations.
A statistical technique called network meta-analysis was used to analyze the results, which showed that using CHG was safe and twice as effective in preventing infection after 'clean' surgery on adults compared to PVI (alcoholic or aqueous).
Mr. Wade said, "This research should be of benefit to all healthcare professionals around the world who perform any type of invasive procedure on a 'clean site.'"
