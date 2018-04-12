Change in relationships or marital status is linked to physical activity, reveals a new study. The total number of non-exercise steps were reduced for men and women differently during a four-year follow-up study when compared to women married throughout the period.

Change in Marital Status Affects Physical Activity

‘Taking aerobic steps, i.e. steps taken during activities that last for at least 10 minutes without interruption at a pace of 60 or more steps per minute can improve your physical fitness.’

According to the researchers, it is difficult to provide a single explanatory factor about the effects of changes in marital status on physical activity."It seems that the changes in relationships affect the physical activity of men and women differently," says postdoctoral researcher Kasper Salin from the University of Jyväskylä, Faculty of Sports and Health Sciences.The study also investigated the relationship between socioeconomic position and changes in physical activity.Among the men and women with the highest socioeconomic status, the number of aerobic steps increased significantly over the four years.Here,refers to steps taken during activities that last for at least 10 minutes without interruption at a pace of 60 or more steps per minute."It is likely that they have added longer lasting and more intense physical activity, such as walking," Salin says.In the study, 1051 participants had valid pedometer data in 2007 and 2011. At the beginning of the monitoring period, the subjects were between the ages of 34 and 49. The total steps increased slightly during the four-year follow-up period.In 2007, the recommended 10,000 daily steps reached one fifth (19 %) and in 2011 a quarter (25%) of the participants.says Salin.Increasing the number of steps over a four-year follow-up period is a particularly positive thing.says Salin.Steps accumulate over the course of the day on several occasions if a person gives an opportunity for it.Salin explains.Source: Eurekalert