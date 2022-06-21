About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
CGH Earth Experience Wellness Spreads #yogaawareness

by Colleen Fleiss on June 21, 2022 at 11:22 PM
Yoga helps overcome flight or fight response in the body and kick start the rest and healing mechanism, empowering individuals to take control of any difficult thoughts that disturb their balance, states Dr. Cijith Sreedhar, Chief Physician at Prakriti Shakti, Clinic of Natural Medicine by CGH Earth.

Yoga is universally recognized as a transformative path to achieving mind-body-soul harmony. The theme of this year's International Yoga Day, Yoga for Humanity, could not be more relevant and appropriate to inspire the world to practice Yoga and raise awareness about its benefits to the body, mind, and overall mental health.

Are you irritable or in a bad mood? Learn how you can overcome bad mood with some simple changes to your lifestyle using the basics of yoga.
Yoga therapy addresses each individual's Prakruthi, or human nature. Each person's Prakruthi is divided into five layers called Panchakoshas, which include physical, energy, mind, intellect, and bliss.

In most cases of healing a person's physical and mental health, the first three layers are addressed through three corresponding fundamental aspects of Yoga. The first is Asanas, which is when one practices physical activities with awareness, followed by Pranayama, which is when one practice breathing exercises with awareness, and Dhyana Meditation, which is when one practices awareness of one's thought processes. Each fundamental yoga practice includes a variety of techniques for treating the overall health of your body and mind.

Curative programs at PrakritiShakti, CGH Earth Experience Wellness naturopathy center in Kerala believe in integrated yoga therapies for treating various medical conditions, including mental health issues.
Yoga, the ancient spiritual science of India, is being practiced by innumerable people throughout the world. Why is it so popular? Can it cure cancer? Does it help with mental illness? Get the answers through this quiz.
This includes yoga and meditation, which can be tailored to address post-pandemic long COVID issues and related stress, depression, and anxiety. The center's global patrons from Europe, Russia, and other CIS countries have begun to attend residential programs or continue to participate in online consultations and Yoga and meditation classes led by Prakriti Shakti experts.

Dr. Sreedhar adds, "To put it simply, when we have good thoughts, we feel good. And when we feel good, we do good. So, whatever we do in our lives is based on what we think. Every time we think, our thoughts can be positive, negative, neutral, conscious, or unconscious. You may be aware that stress-inducing responses in your body are always initiated by non-conscious or subconscious activity in which you are unaware of what you are thinking. These thoughts that lead to stress activate your body's fight or flight responses. If the thought process we have is conscious and resourceful, then the reaction in the body and mind will be positive, and we remain healthy."

The fight or flight response is a physiological reaction to a stressful or frightening event. Being in this state all the time is bad for one's health. Yoga is one of the most effective modalities for treating and controlling stress, anxiety, depression, and other stress-related disorders.

Prakriti Shakti, Yoga, and Naturopathy treatments are available at CGH Earth's NABH-accredited naturopathy clinic. These therapies are used with other Yoga concepts such as Chitta Vrittis to help people overcome the perceptions and attitudes that lead to stress. These subjective realities cause us to react to people, events, and the outside world in general.

Source: IANS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the 8th International Yoga Day at Mysuru Palace and yoga is being performed at 75 historical places in India.
International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead celebrations from Mysuru.
