CGH Earth Experience Wellness Spreads #yogaawareness

Different Forms of Yoga Therapies

In most cases of healing a person's physical and mental health, the first three layers are addressed through three corresponding fundamental aspects of Yoga. The first is Asanas, which is when one practices physical activities with awareness, followed by Pranayama, which is when one practice breathing exercises with awareness, and Dhyana Meditation, which is when one practices awareness of one's thought processes. Each fundamental yoga practice includes a variety of techniques for treating the overall health of your body and mind.Curative programs at PrakritiShakti, CGH Earth Experience Wellness naturopathy center in Kerala believe in integrated yoga therapies for treating various medical conditions, including mental health issues.This includes yoga and meditation, which can be tailored to address post-pandemic long COVID issues and related stress, depression, and anxiety. The center's global patrons from Europe, Russia, and other CIS countries have begun to attend residential programs or continue to participate in online consultations and Yoga and meditation classes led by Prakriti Shakti experts.Dr. Sreedhar adds, "To put it simply, when we have good thoughts, we feel good. And when we feel good, we do good. So, whatever we do in our lives is based on what we think. Every time we think, our thoughts can be positive, negative, neutral, conscious, or unconscious. You may be aware that stress-inducing responses in your body are always initiated by non-conscious or subconscious activity in which you are unaware of what you are thinking. These thoughts that lead to stress activate your body's fight or flight responses. If the thought process we have is conscious and resourceful, then the reaction in the body and mind will be positive, and we remain healthy."The fight or flight response is a physiological reaction to a stressful or frightening event. Being in this state all the time is bad for one's health. Yoga is one of the most effective modalities for treating and controlling stress, anxiety, depression, and other stress-related disorders.Prakriti Shakti, Yoga, and Naturopathy treatments are available at CGH Earth's NABH-accredited naturopathy clinic. These therapies are used with other Yoga concepts such as Chitta Vrittis to help people overcome the perceptions and attitudes that lead to stress. These subjective realities cause us to react to people, events, and the outside world in general.Source: IANS