Cervical Cancer Prevention in Europe Boosted by Rising HPV Vaccination Rates

HPV vaccination across Europe shows strong progress in reducing cervical cancer risk and improving public health.
Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, when widely adopted, has the potential to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem. Vaccinate today, prevent cancer tomorrow! As Europe observes European Immunization Week (2026), the ECDC reports steady progress in HPV vaccination across the European Union and European Economic Area (EU/EEA) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
For every generation, vaccines work: three countries reach 90% HPV vaccination target as Europe steps up action on cancer prevention
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90% HPV Vaccination Target Achieved in Key EU/EEA CountriesAccording to the new ECDC report, all EU/EEA countries now recommend HPV vaccination for adolescent girls and boys as part of their immunization programmes, marking a major step forward in Europe’s’ cancer prevention efforts. This progress is already translating into high vaccination uptake in several countries. The report indicates that three EU/EEA countries (e.g. Iceland, Portugal, Norway) have reached the 2024 EU Council Recommendation target of 90% HPV vaccination coverage among girls by the age of 15 years.
15 Years Later: HPV Vaccination Continues to Reduce Cervical Cancer CasesFifteen years after HPV vaccination programmes were introduced in Europe, a growing body of evidence confirms that HPV vaccination is highly effective in preventing cervical cancer. Large-scale studies from European countries (e.g. Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark), as well as from other parts of the world, showed significant reductions in HPV infections and precancerous lesions, along with declining cervical cancer rates among women who are vaccinated.
Early HPV Vaccination Key to Preventing Cervical CancerSince 2020, European countries have reported a decreased incidence of cervical cancer among vaccinated women. Studies from Sweden, Denmark and the United Kingdom show that early administration of the vaccine increases its full protective potential. A Swedish study suggested that vaccination of girls before their 17th birthday reduced the incidence of cervical cancer by 88%. In an additional six-year follow-up, the Swedish study showed a sustained cervical cancer risk reduction and a population level decline in invasive cervical cancer incidence after HPV vaccination.
Cervical Cancer Elimination Possible with High HPV Vaccine Coverage Across Europe‘The elimination of cervical cancer in the EU/EEA is becoming an achievable goal, thanks to the HPV vaccination programmes. The progress we are seeing across Europe demonstrates what can be accomplished when countries invest consistently in effective immunization strategies,' said Bruno Ciancio, Head of Unit, Directly Transmitted Diseases and Vaccine Preventable Diseases, ECDC. ‘We are closely monitoring this progress and actively supporting countries to accelerate uptake and move faster towards cervical cancer elimination.’
The ECDC report showed that vaccination programmes and health system design are critical factors to reach high levels of HPV vaccination coverage. As an example, evidence from across Europe showed that school based vaccination programmes are particularly effective and tend to reach higher levels of coverage among both girls and boys.
Tracking HPV and Vaccine Coverage in Europe Gets EasierTo support monitoring and action, ECDC is launching a new dashboard displaying vaccination coverage for HPV and for other vaccine-preventable infections such as hepatitis B, measles and rubella vaccines. The dashboard provides a transparent, up to date overview of the performance of vaccination programmes across Europe and will support evidence based decision making to strengthen immunization efforts.
Strengthening HPV Vaccination Requires Consistent, Long-Term CommitmentVaccination requires sustained efforts year after year to maintain protection across generations and prevent increasing numbers of people not getting vaccinated, including those groups underserved by healthcare providers.
When high vaccination coverage is achieved and sustained, HPV vaccination has the potential to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem. Despite the progress of vaccines in reducing HPV infections leading to cancer, screening programmes are essential to continue complementing vaccination due to the risk of infection by virus types not covered by the vaccines.
European Immunization Week 2026: Vaccinate Today, Prevent Cancer TomorrowEuropean Immunization Week is a reminder that closing gaps through collective efforts, commitment, and investment is essential, not only to prevent infections today, but also to reduce the burden of cancer and protect the health of generations to come.
Reference:
- For every generation, vaccines work: three countries reach 90% HPV vaccination target as Europe steps up action on cancer prevention - (https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/news-events/every-generation-vaccines-work-three-countries-reach-90-hpv-vaccination-target-europe)
Source-Eurekalert