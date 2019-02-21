medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Cervical Cancer In India Should be Terminated By 2070

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 21, 2019 at 10:41 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Countries like India must take up the screening and vaccination of Human papillomavirus (HPV) much seriously and on a higher scale to prevent 15 million cervical cancer deaths among women by 2070, reveals a Lancet research. Cervical cancer is the cancer of the cervix which doesn't show any typical symptoms at an early stage. Vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, and pain during sexual intercourse are symptoms that occur during later stages.
Cervical Cancer In India Should be Terminated By 2070
Cervical Cancer In India Should be Terminated By 2070

Causing the second-highest number of deaths among Indian women among cancer variants, cervical cancer, in a majority of cases, is caused by HPV, a group of more than 150 viruses.

The efforts might even result in cervical cancer being eliminated as a public health hazard in India by 2070-79, according to the study, published in The Lancet Oncology journal.

Combining high uptake of the HPV vaccine and cervical screening could eliminate cervical cancer as a public health hazard in 149 out of 181 countries by 2100 and up to 13 million cases of cervical cancer by 2050.

If the high coverage of HPV vaccination and cervical screening cannot be achieved globally, over 44 million women could be diagnosed with cervical cancer in the next 50 years with two-thirds of these cases and an additional estimated 15 million deaths, would occur in countries with low and medium levels of development.

"More than two thirds of cases prevented would be in countries with low and medium levels of human development like India, Nigeria, and Malawi, where there has so far been limited access to HPV vaccination or cervical screening," said lead author Professor Karen Canfell from the Cancer Council New South Wales in Australia.

However, large disparities exist in cervical screening and HPV vaccination coverage among countries.

"Awareness about cervical cancer is extremely poor among common people; that makes containing the disease a challenge," Anjila Aneja, Director at Fortis La Femme, New Delhi, told IANS.

"While societal barriers prevent women from seeking medical help in advance, women are forced to come out at a later stage when the disease has reached an advanced stage," she said.

However, Canfell says that despite the enormity of the problem, their findings suggest that "global elimination is within reach with tools that are already available, provided that both high coverage of HPV vaccination and cervical screening can be achieved.

Cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer among women, with an estimated 570,000 new cases diagnosed worldwide in 2018, of which around 85 per cent occur in less developed nations.

Screening and broad-spectrum HPV vaccines could potentially prevent up to 84-90 per cent of cervical cancers, the study said.

"Diagnostic tests such as the pap smear are effective in identifying cancerous tendencies.

"However, these tests are available with a limited number of providers and largely within the cities. This makes screening sporadic and leaves out women who live in rural areas," Aneja added.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Cervical Cancer

Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.

Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening

Pap smear is the most common test used in screening cervical cancer caused by an infection with human papilloma virus. Pap smear should be repeated every 1 to 3 years till the age of 65 years.

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

Human Papillomavirus Infection

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, depending on the human papillomavirus that causes it, can result in common warts or can cause cervical cancer.

AIDS-HIV-Cancer

AIDS defining malignancies are cancers that occur in patients with AIDS due to their low immunity.

Health Screening for Women

Health screening in women between 40 and 60 years helps to diagnose health issues in the early stages when they can be controlled. This ensures a more comfortable old age.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cervical Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Uterine Cancer AIDS-HIV-Cancer Health Screening for Women Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening 

What's New on Medindia

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

Green Blood Therapy

Mal de Débarquement Syndrome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive