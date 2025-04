Cervical Artery Dissection Cases Jump To 5-Fold Since 2005

Cervical artery dissection is a growing concern with rising stroke risk.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cervical Artery Dissection



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Hospitalizations for this stroke-linked condition rose 5x in 15 years. ’

Hospitalizations for this stroke-linked condition rose 5x in 15 years. ’

Advertisements

Cervical Artery Dissection and Its Impact

poor mental health

Advertisements

Findings from the 15-Year Study

Advertisements

Possible Reasons, Limitations & Future Directions

reduce stroke risk

A new study reveals a shocking rise in, a lesser-known but dangerous condition affecting the arteries in your neck —often striking people under 50. This could be the wake-up call modern medicine needs. Read on to find out why this silent threat is on the rise.().There is a five-fold increase in U.S. hospitalizations for cervical artery dissection over a 15-year period. Cervical artery dissection,that supplies blood to the brain, can causeThe study highlights the importance of detecting and treating strokes, especially in people under 50, to prevent long-term disability andAnalyzing 15 years U.S. health data, it was found an average age of 51, with 65% white, 10% Black, 8% Hispanic, 3% Asian, and 14% other racial groups. The annual rate of cervical artery dissections increased from 11 cases per one million people in 2005 to 46 in 2019, with an average annual percentage change of 10%.Cervical artery dissection has increased by nearly five-fold over 15 years due to, and a condition with. The study emphasizes the need for prevention strategies and new treatments to. However, the data does not include undiagnosed or untreated cases.Source-American Academy of Neurology