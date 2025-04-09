About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Cervical Artery Dissection Cases Jump To 5-Fold Since 2005

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 9 2025 3:09 PM

Cervical artery dissection is a growing concern with rising stroke risk.

Could a simple neck injury lead to a stroke? A new study reveals a shocking rise incervical artery dissection, a lesser-known but dangerous condition affecting the arteries in your neck—often striking people under 50. This could be the wake-up call modern medicine needs. Read on to find out why this silent threat is on the rise.(1 Trusted Source
Cervical Artery Dissection

Go to source).

Cervical Artery Dissection and Its Impact

There is a five-fold increase in U.S. hospitalizations for cervical artery dissection over a 15-year period. Cervical artery dissection, a tear in an artery that supplies blood to the brain, can cause strokes.

The study highlights the importance of detecting and treating strokes, especially in people under 50, to prevent long-term disability and poor mental health .


Pediatric Stroke Triggered by Roller Coaster Rides
Pediatric Stroke Triggered by Roller Coaster Rides
An unusual stroke in a 4-year-old boy could have been triggered by riding a couple of roller coasters at an amusement park, suggests a report in the journal Pediatric Neurology .

Findings from the 15-Year Study

Analyzing 15 years U.S. health data, it was found an average age of 51, with 65% white, 10% Black, 8% Hispanic, 3% Asian, and 14% other racial groups. The annual rate of cervical artery dissections increased from 11 cases per one million people in 2005 to 46 in 2019, with an average annual percentage change of 10%.


Possible Reasons, Limitations & Future Directions

Cervical artery dissection has increased by nearly five-fold over 15 years due to increased awareness, better access to imaging, and a condition with no known cause. The study emphasizes the need for prevention strategies and new treatments to reduce stroke risk. However, the data does not include undiagnosed or untreated cases.



Source-American Academy of Neurology


