Certain Steps can Improve Pregnancy Outcomes in Women With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Taking specific steps can help women with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a healthy pregnancy that leads to a reduced risk of complicated birth or miscarriage, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research.

The study included 443 women with RA and 6,097 women in the general population. In the RA population, patients who followed an "ideal clinical pathway" that included certain medical tests, therapies, and prenatal follow-up had a 40% lower risk of complicated birth or miscarriage compared with those who did not.



‘Adherence to the ideal clinical pathway can restore the risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes in women with rheumatoid arthritis.’

"Preconception counseling and risk stratification are key points for successful pregnancies because they allow for modification of treatment according to an individual's risk profile," said senior author Carlo Alberto Scirč, MD, Ph.D., of the University of Ferrara, in Italy.



"Our study suggests that simple interventions may have a relevant impact on a successful pregnancy outcome in women with RA."



