medindia

Certain Steps can Improve Pregnancy Outcomes in Women With Rheumatoid Arthritis

by Iswarya on  January 8, 2020 at 1:04 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Taking specific steps can help women with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a healthy pregnancy that leads to a reduced risk of complicated birth or miscarriage, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research.
Certain Steps can Improve Pregnancy Outcomes in Women With Rheumatoid Arthritis
Certain Steps can Improve Pregnancy Outcomes in Women With Rheumatoid Arthritis

The study included 443 women with RA and 6,097 women in the general population. In the RA population, patients who followed an "ideal clinical pathway" that included certain medical tests, therapies, and prenatal follow-up had a 40% lower risk of complicated birth or miscarriage compared with those who did not.

Show Full Article


Compared with the general population, patients with RA who followed an ideal pathway had a similar risk of complicated birth or miscarriage.

"Preconception counseling and risk stratification are key points for successful pregnancies because they allow for modification of treatment according to an individual's risk profile," said senior author Carlo Alberto Scirč, MD, Ph.D., of the University of Ferrara, in Italy.

"Our study suggests that simple interventions may have a relevant impact on a successful pregnancy outcome in women with RA."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Are you experiencing pain in the joints? You might have Rheumatoid arthritis, a condition affecting joints and results in pain and joint deformities. It is diagnosed by radiology and blood tests.

Can Yoga Reduce the Severity of Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms?

Yoga could be an effective way of decreasing the severity of rheumatoid arthritis symptoms at both physical and psychological levels, finds a new study.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyRheumatoid ArthritisPsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyPregnancy and Antenatal Care
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Mastoiditis

Amendment in the Schedule K Drugs Allows Health Workers to Dispense Drugs

Mediterranean Diet: The Best Diet for New Year 2020
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive