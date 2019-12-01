medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Cerebral Malaria: What Makes The Malarial Parasites Stick To The Brain

by Rishika Gupta on  January 12, 2019 at 11:10 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Blood cells infected with parasites causing cerebral malaria preferentially stick to the brains, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the journal of EMBO Molecular Medicine.
Cerebral Malaria: What Makes The Malarial Parasites Stick To The Brain
Cerebral Malaria: What Makes The Malarial Parasites Stick To The Brain

A team at LSTM with their collaborators in Malawi and Denmark have provided, for the first time, evidence which links the ability of red blood cells infected with the malaria parasite to bind to the cells lining the blood vessels of the brain, with the clinical syndrome cerebral malaria.

Cerebral malaria is a life-threatening complication of infection with the parasite Plasmodium falciparum. This complication is characterized by the parasite-infected red blood cells accumulating in the brain and occurs in 1-2% of the over 200 million reported cases of malaria.

The first author on the paper, published recently in the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine, Dr. Janet Storm, explained: "Very little is known about why this serious complication occurs in some children but not others. However, it is understood that infected red blood cells, presenting with a protein called P. falciparum erythrocyte membrane protein 1 (PfEMP1) on its surface bind to host cells lining the blood vessels in many organs, including the brain."

A property of the PfEMP1 protein is its variability, which results in changes in the ability of infected red blood cells to bind to host cells in the brain. This has been suggested as the reason we only see cerebral malaria in some infected individuals, and if the infected red blood cells do not bind in the brain cerebral malaria cannot occur.

In their lab in at MLW in Malawi, the team utilized flow-based adhesion assays to study the binding of infected red blood cells from children with cerebral or uncomplicated malaria to cells derived from human brain blood vessels. The team also used molecular techniques to study the PfEMP1 expressed by the infected red blood cells.

Results showed that binding of infected red blood cells from patients with cerebral malaria to the brain-derived cells was higher than that seen from patients with uncomplicated malaria. This suggests that in most cases P. falciparum avoids targeting the brain and that cerebral malaria only occurs when red blood cells express a subset of PfEMP1 proteins with particular adhesion phenotypes which allow for efficient binding to the cerebral blood vessels. Knowing that binding in the brain is a key feature of cerebral malaria allows researchers to focus their attention on developing new interventions for severe disease based on the interaction between infected red blood cells and the host cells lining the blood vessels in the brain.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Cycling Doping Drug, EPO, Could Reduce Cerebral Malaria-Related Deaths

EPO- the doping drug known from professional cycling- can significantly reduce cerebral malaria related deaths, according to the researchers at the University of Copenhagen.

Insights into What Happens in the Brains of Mice Who Develop Cerebral Malaria

Using state-of-the-art brain imaging technology, scientists have filmed what happens in the brains of mice that developed cerebral malaria.

American Doctors Unravel How Cerebral Malaria Kills Children

Nobody has been able to determine how Malaria kills children...until now. A doctor from Michigan who solved the mystery says, "look inside the brain".

Link Between Muscle Damage and Cerebral Malaria Identified

New study conducted by scientists finds an association between muscle damage and cerebral malaria.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Babesiosis

Babesiosis is an infection caused by transmission of Babesia parasites from animals to humans. It may be diagnosed with blood smears, immunological tests and treated with drugs or blood transfusions.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Babesiosis 

What's New on Medindia

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Health Benefits of Ackee

Healthy Lunchbox Tips and Recipes for Kids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive