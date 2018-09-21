medindia
Centre to Conduct Population-Based Assessment for Cancer, Diabetes

by Iswarya on  September 21, 2018 at 10:02 AM Indian Health News
Population-based screenings will be conducted by the government for hypertension, diabetes, and three types of common cancers under National Health Mission (NHM), said Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.
"Under Ayushman Bharat we have decided to transform 1.5 lakh sub-center and public health centers into health and wellness centers to provide a bouquet of 12 different kinds of services of which Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) also forms an important part," she further added.

The programme, which is one of the modules in Ayushman Bharat's Comprehensive Primary Healthcare (CPHC) Initiative, is currently being deployed in about 200 districts across the country.

The Health ministry also exchanged Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Dell and Tata Trusts in order to provide a technological platform for prevention, control, screening, and management program of NCDs.

Aimed at bringing healthcare technology transformation in CPHC NCD, the Health Ministry is working with Dell as a technology partner and the Tata Trusts as deployment partner.

A cloud-based mobile, web and analytics solution has been developed to digitize health records to aid the population-based screening program, to bring quality health services at the doorstep, enable increased productivity for health workers and doctors and to facilitate monitoring of the delivery of services by state and district administrators.

"This software application will help in plugging gaps at the field level. Through the implementation of the software, it will also be possible to track health trends across the country," she added.

Source: IANS

