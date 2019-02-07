Central Team Rushed to Assam After 21 Deaths Due to Japanese Encephalitis

Font : A- A+



After the death of 21 people due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) across Assam, the Union Health Ministry has rushed a team to the state, revealed an official on Monday.

Central Team Rushed to Assam After 21 Deaths Due to Japanese Encephalitis



The Central team, headed by Additional Secretary Sanjeeva Kumar and senior officers from the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Program, is reviewing the situation.



‘Japanese Encephalitis (JE) spreads through mosquito bites causing headache, vomiting, confusion, and difficulty in moving. Swelling around the brain, coma and sometimes, even death occurs in the later stage.’ Show Full Article





"Most of the JE cases have taken places in Upper Assam districts. The overall situation is under control but we are monitoring the situation for two crucial months, July and August, which are still left," Sanjeeva Kumar said.



Noting that the child vaccine program has gone up by 18 per cent, he said that there is a need to boost the adult vaccine program too.







Source: IANS "A total of 69 cases of JE are reported out of which 21 deaths have taken place in past three months."Most of the JE cases have taken places in Upper Assam districts. The overall situation is under control but we are monitoring the situation for two crucial months, July and August, which are still left," Sanjeeva Kumar said.Noting that the child vaccine program has gone up by 18 per cent, he said that there is a need to boost the adult vaccine program too.Source: IANS The Central team, headed by Additional Secretary Sanjeeva Kumar and senior officers from the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Program, is reviewing the situation.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: