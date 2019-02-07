Central Team Rushed to Assam After 21 Deaths Due to Japanese Encephalitis

The Central team, headed by Additional Secretary Sanjeeva Kumar and senior officers from the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Program, is reviewing the situation.
‘Japanese Encephalitis (JE) spreads through mosquito bites causing headache, vomiting, confusion, and difficulty in moving. Swelling around the brain, coma and sometimes, even death occurs in the later stage.’
"A total of 69 cases of JE are reported out of which 21 deaths have taken place in past three months.
"Most of the JE cases have taken places in Upper Assam districts. The overall situation is under control but we are monitoring the situation for two crucial months, July and August, which are still left," Sanjeeva Kumar said.
Noting that the child vaccine program has gone up by 18 per cent, he said that there is a need to boost the adult vaccine program too.
Source: IANS