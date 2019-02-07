medindia

Central Team Rushed to Assam After 21 Deaths Due to Japanese Encephalitis

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 2, 2019 at 12:54 PM Indian Health News
After the death of 21 people due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) across Assam, the Union Health Ministry has rushed a team to the state, revealed an official on Monday.
The Central team, headed by Additional Secretary Sanjeeva Kumar and senior officers from the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Program, is reviewing the situation.

"A total of 69 cases of JE are reported out of which 21 deaths have taken place in past three months.

"Most of the JE cases have taken places in Upper Assam districts. The overall situation is under control but we are monitoring the situation for two crucial months, July and August, which are still left," Sanjeeva Kumar said.

Noting that the child vaccine program has gone up by 18 per cent, he said that there is a need to boost the adult vaccine program too.



Source: IANS

