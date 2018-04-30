medindia
Central Health Schemes Launched

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 30, 2018 at 1:18 AM
Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal Pradesh CM in presence of J.P. Nadda, the Union Health Minister launched several Central health schemes here for the state.
Central Health Schemes Launched

He also laid foundation stone of a 100-bedded mother and child health wing of the regional hospital here to be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore, a state government spokesperson told IANS.

The state has received Rs 5 crore for the hospital as the first instalment from the central government.

The LaQshya Programme is an initiative to improve the quality of care in the labour rooms and operation theatres and other areas related to mother and child to reduce proportion of maternal and newborn deaths.

Anemia Mukt Bharat is a step towards making mothers and children anemia free, while the mobile app of Universal Health Protection Scheme aims at achieving universal health coverage and e-Compliance is an endeavour to check tuberculosis and ensure 100 per cent compliance of its treatment.

The Digital Nerve Centre was launched in association with TATA Trust for linking the patients with specialist doctors for world class treatment.

Transport and Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur said the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ensuring that the pace of development did not suffer due to want of funds.

Member of Parliament Ram Swaroop Sharma said the best coordination between the Chief Minister and the Union Health Minister had ensured that the state gets immense benefits from the Central schemes.

Source: IANS
