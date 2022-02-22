Central Govt, and Panacea to Develop New COVID-19 Vaccines

Advertisement

It stated that for this purpose, the lead antigen would be designed and selected n through proof-of-concept preclinical studies, after which CEPI undertakes initial clinical development through Phase 1/II studies."Over the past two years, coronaviruses have demonstrated their pandemic potential with devastating effect. SARS-CoV -2, the virus that causes COVID-19 will not be the last coronavirus to infect humans, and there's nothing to stop the next one from being even more deadly or contagious.It's therefore vital for global health security that we invest now in research to develop vaccines that are broadly protective against variants of SARS-CoV -2 and other coronaviruses before they emerge," said Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI."Indian scientists and industry have played a central role in the global fight against COVID-19, so I am proud to work with our Indian partners THSTI, a leading research institution, and Panacea Biotec, a vaccine manufacturer with a proven track record of delivering WHO prequalified vaccines, to advance our mission to develop globally accessible vaccines with the potential to prevent the next pandemic," he added.Source: Medindia