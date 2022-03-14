Cellular Therapy Treats Muscular Dystrophy Effectively

Advertisement

".Findings from the trial were published inIn the Phase II clinical trial, the researchers used Capricor Therapeutics' CAP-1002 allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs) obtained from human heart muscles. These cells can reduce muscle inflammation and enhance cell regeneration.", McDonald said.The trial examined the long-term efficacy and safety of repeated intravenous infusions of CAP-1002 for the treatment of late-stage DMD.It enrolled 20 patients with DMD at seven U.S. centers. The participants were at least 10 years old with moderate weakness in their arms and hands. They were randomly assigned to receive either CAP-1002 or a placebo every three months for one year, with a total of four infusions.The team assessed upper limb function using the scale Performance of Upper Limb (PUL) motor function for DMD, heart function using cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), spirometry measures of respiratory function, and circulating biomarkers.The researchers assessed the PUL for the participants at their first infusion and after one year. They measured the change in the mid-level/elbow PUL scores between these two readings.The study found significantly favorable change in participants who received CAP-1002, compared to those who got the placebo. There was far less deterioration of upper extremity muscle function in the cell-treated group.The cardiac MRI also showed that the heart structure and function seemed to improve in participants who received CAP-1002.", said co-author Eduardo Marban, a pioneering heart researcher who first discovered that CDCs might be useful in treating DMD.McDonald and collaborators in other centers in the United States are launching a Phase III clinical trial, HOPE-3. The goal of this study is to confirm the efficacy of CAP-1002 in a larger cohort of patients.", McDonald said.DMD is a disorder that affects about 1 in 5,000 people - mostly boys. It usually becomes apparent in early childhood, causing progressive weakness and chronic inflammation of the skeletal, heart and respiratory muscles and delays milestones such as sitting and walking.Patients with DMD typically lose their ability to walk in their teenage years and develop heart and lung complications as they age.Treatments for DMD are limited and there is no known cure. Current therapies that target skeletal muscles are not as effective in treating the heart muscle weakened by DMD.A therapy that stabilizes or reverses heart deterioration, while improving upper limb function, would be unique in its ability to address the tremendous burden of disease seen in advanced DMD patients.", McDonald said.Source: Medindia