A long-standing mystery of how a protein displayed on the surface of malaria parasites called "TRAP" interacts with human host cells has now been found. A protein "TRAP" has been found to interact with a receptor protein on the surface of human cells to facilitate its navigation.

Cell Invasion Mystery of Malarial Parasites Solved

‘The human receptor for the malaria parasite TRAP protein has been found. The researchers have shown how sporozoite surface proteins can directly interact with human cell surface receptors and this provides an important first clue in mapping the guidance cues that the malaria parasite must use to locate and invade the human liver.’

The findings of this study are published in the Journal of*.Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Once the parasites have migrated from the mosquito bite site in the human skin, they must then navigate their way to a blood vessel and through the blood stream before finally infecting the liver for the next stage of the lifecycle. However,In this study, scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute have shown for the first time that theDr. Kirsten Dundas, the first author from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: "For the first time, we've found a human receptor for the high-priority malaria vaccine target, TRAP. The TRAP protein on the surface of malaria parasites has been studied for the last 20 years, but a major unanswered question was how it interacted with human cells. Disrupting this interaction could be a key strategy for blocking malaria parasites' journey through human tissues to prevent infection."The team dissected infected mosquitoes and extracted malaria parasites in the transmission stage of the lifecycle, known as sporozoites. It is the sporozoites that are transmitted to a person after being bitten by an infected mosquito. They then navigate through the skin to a blood vessel, where they travel in the bloodstream to the liver, invade liver cells and develop to the next stage of the lifecycle.To investigate which receptors on the surface of human cells the sporozoites interact with as they travel through the body, the team tested the TRAP protein against a panel of human proteins known to be expressed on liver cells. The scientists used a technique developed at the Sanger Institute called AVEXIS which is designed to detect the typically fleeting interactions between proteins displayed at the surface of cells. This approach revealed that the parasite TRAP protein interacted with human alpha-v-beta-3 integrins. It is possible the integrins act as signposts along the parasites' journey to the liver.Dr. Gavin Wright, the lead author from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: "We have discovered a human receptor for the malaria parasite TRAP protein, and have provided an example which demonstrates that sporozoite surface proteins can directly interact with human cell surface receptors. This provides an important first clue in mapping the guidance cues that the malaria parasite must use to locate and invade the human liver."Source: Eurekalert