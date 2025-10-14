About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Cell-Free Mitochondrial DNA in Saliva Signals Early Alzheimer's Disease

Written by Dr. Bhavani Gunasekaran , Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Avinash Ramani BTech, MS (By Research-Engg) & PhD on Oct 14 2025 2:06 PM
Saliva-based detection of cell-free mitochondrial DNA could help identify Alzheimer’s disease long before symptoms appear.

Mitochondria, often called the “powerhouses” of the cell, are central to energy metabolism, cell survival, and inflammation control. With ageing, mitochondrial efficiency declines, leading to increased oxidative stress and cellular damage, both known as contributors to neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Recent advances in molecular research reveal that mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) can be detected in body fluids like blood, cerebrospinal fluid, and even saliva. Because saliva collection is simple, safe, and non-invasive, researchers are exploring its potential as a biomarker source for early Alzheimer’s detection, even before noticeable cognitive decline occurs (1 Trusted Source
Salivary mitochondrial DNA is associated with biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease in cognitively normal older adults

Go to source).

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Alzheimer’s Detection With Saliva

In a recent study involving cognitively normal older adults, scientists examined whether salivary mtDNA levels correlated with established Alzheimer’s biomarkers and subtle changes in brain function. The findings were revealing:
  • Amyloid-β (Aβ) accumulation in the occipital region of the brain, a sign of early Alzheimer's pathology, was higher in those with higher salivary mtDNA concentrations.
  • Elevated plasma pTau-181, a protein connected to tau tangles and neuronal damage, was also linked to higher mtDNA levels.
  • Cognitive test scores were lower for participants with higher mtDNA and pTau-181 levels, indicating early impairment even in the absence of clinical symptoms.
  • According to mediation analysis, pTau-181 and salivary mtDNA are connected by Aβ burden, suggesting that amyloid accumulation and mitochondrial stress are biologically linked in the early phases of Alzheimer's disease development.

Implications and Future Directions

This research underscores the diagnostic potential of saliva as a window into the brain’s molecular health. A simple saliva test measuring mtDNA could serve as a low-cost, accessible screening tool for populations at risk of Alzheimer’s — enabling earlier intervention and monitoring of disease progression.

Future studies with larger sample sizes and longitudinal tracking are needed to confirm whether salivary mtDNA can predict who will develop Alzheimer’s and how soon symptoms might appear.

The discovery that mitochondrial DNA fragments in saliva reflect changes in amyloid and tau biomarkers offers a groundbreaking step toward early Alzheimer’s detection. Non-invasive diagnostics like these could revolutionize screening approaches, particularly in community and primary healthcare settings.

