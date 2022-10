Diwali Safety Tips to Follow While Bursting Crackers

Safety Tips to Follow While Using Lamps

Make sure you keep the lamps away from the curtains and other inflammable objects

Avoid lighting diyas or candles near electrical wiring

Place lamps on the ground or on a flat surface so that they stand firm

Keep kids away from the diyas, so that they do not accidentally burn themselves

Keep doorways clear, so that children don't trip on diyas, fall, or hurt themselves

Firecrackers

Safety Tips to Follow While Using Firecrackers

Buy firecrackers from reputed companies to ensure that they are of good quality

Allow your children to burn firecrackers only under adult supervision

Burst the firecrackers in open spaces and under open skies

Do not light firecrackers near electric wires or poles

Disposal and Littering

Noise and Smoke Pollution

Clothing

Safety tips to follow while wearing clothes

Avoid wearing clothes made of synthetic materials, as these can catch fire easily

Stick to wearing cotton clothes that are not loose or flowing

Dress up your children in comfortable cotton clothes; try to clothe them fully

Tie your and your children's hair firmly to avoid any mishaps

