About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Diwali Safety Tips to Follow While Bursting Crackers

Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 22, 2022 at 10:48 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • The countdown to Diwali has begun and preparations are in full swing in most households
  • A lot of people have lost their eyesight and have got serious burns due to carelessness
  • Hence, it is important to pay close attention to your safety by following certain safety tips

Diwali Safety Tips to Follow While Bursting Crackers

It's time for Diwali, the festival of lights. These celebrations are associated with rangolis, sparklers, delicious food, and family bonding. The festival is also a time when the safety and security of your family members and your house can be a cause of concern. You must ensure that everyone enjoys the festivities wholeheartedly but also, safely.

Safety doesn't just mean being careful around lamps and firecrackers. It includes many other factors like keeping homes safe, ensuring the comfort of the elderly, protecting children from burns, and guarding pets against the loud sounds resulting from the bursting of crackers.

Healthy Diwali
Healthy Diwali
Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and your friends
Advertisement


Take a look at the safety tips that are absolutely essential for you and your family during the festival of Diwali.

Lamps/Diyas

Diwali is the time when our homes are lit with the glow of beautiful earthen lamps. While they add brightness to our lives, diyas can also start fires if not used properly. So, ensure that you and your family are protected from fire-related accidents (1 Trusted Source
Safety Tips For Diwali

Go to source).

Safety Tips to Follow While Using Lamps

  • Make sure you keep the lamps away from the curtains and other inflammable objects
  • Avoid lighting diyas or candles near electrical wiring
  • Place lamps on the ground or on a flat surface so that they stand firm
  • Keep kids away from the diyas, so that they do not accidentally burn themselves
  • Keep doorways clear, so that children don't trip on diyas, fall, or hurt themselves

Firecrackers

Firecrackers are a big part of Diwali celebrations but they can lead to accidents if not handled properly.
Health Tips to Protect Against Pollution Hazards During Diwali
Health Tips to Protect Against Pollution Hazards During Diwali
How to manage your health during Diwali? Limit exposure to harmful chemicals and pollutants, especially for people suffering from respiratory illnesses.
Advertisement

Safety Tips to Follow While Using Firecrackers

  • Buy firecrackers from reputed companies to ensure that they are of good quality
  • Allow your children to burn firecrackers only under adult supervision
  • Burst the firecrackers in open spaces and under open skies
  • Do not light firecrackers near electric wires or poles

Disposal and Littering

Dispose of the burnt firecrackers safely. Half-burnt crackers can turn out to be potential hazards. If not disposed of in the right manner, they can also be detrimental to the environment. Stack up used up sparklers and put them in a bucket of water before throwing them away. Clean the debris left behind from burnt crackers and get rid of them in an environment-friendly manner (2 Trusted Source
Fire Safety

Go to source).

Noise and Smoke Pollution

Noise levels during Diwali can be deafening. Even if you are not burning noisy firecrackers, people in your neighbourhood may still be doing it. Elders, toddlers, pets and babies might find the noise unbearable. Babies get startled easily and often resort to crying incessantly. Moreover, sound and smoke can have adverse health effects on them.

Clothing

Diwali is well known for new dresses. Parents tend to dress their children too. in the latest trends. However, dressing up in a sensible manner while bursting crackers is important for you.

Safety tips to follow while wearing clothes

  • Avoid wearing clothes made of synthetic materials, as these can catch fire easily
  • Stick to wearing cotton clothes that are not loose or flowing
  • Dress up your children in comfortable cotton clothes; try to clothe them fully
  • Tie your and your children's hair firmly to avoid any mishaps
Diwali is a time for light, love, and laughter. It is when families get together and unite in celebration. Be mindful, be joyful, and enjoy a truly beautiful Diwali with your family and your loved ones.

References:
  1. Safety Tips For Diwali - (https://www.festivalsofindia.in/diwali/tips-for-safe-diwali)
  2. Fire Safety - (https://www.nsc.org/community-safety/safety-topics/emergency-preparedness/fire-safety?)


Source: Medindia
Celebrate a Safe and Healthy Diwali Amidst COVID-19
Celebrate a Safe and Healthy Diwali Amidst COVID-19
Experts suggest tips for people on how to celebrate a safe and healthy Diwali during the COVID-19 pandemic and pollution.

Citations   close

Advertisement

Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth This Diwali
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth This Diwali
Excessive sugar consumption during the festive season can damage the tooth surface, resulting in tooth decay. Here are few simple tips that dentists recommend to follow for teeth and gum protection during this Diwali.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful yet Heart-content Delicacies
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful yet Heart-content Delicacies
Know More about Jarlsberg Cheese
Know More about Jarlsberg Cheese
View all
Recommended Reading
Healthy Eating During DiwaliHealthy Eating During Diwali
Healthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliHealthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this DiwaliTop 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali
Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter CelebrationTurn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Healthy Diwali Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Healthy Eating During Diwali Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali Neck Cracking Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021 

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia Iron Intake Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug - Food Interactions The Essence of Yoga Post-Nasal Drip Sanatogen Indian Medical Journals Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR

×

Diwali Safety Tips to Follow While Bursting Crackers Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests