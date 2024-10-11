About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
CDSCO Meets WHO Standards for Vaccine Regulations

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 11 2024 7:12 PM

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has achieved a significant milestone by meeting the World Health Organization's (WHO) stringent standards for vaccine safety, efficacy, and quality, announced the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This recognition underscores CDSCO's commitment to ensuring the safety and effectiveness of vaccines available in India.
The announcement follows a comprehensive and in-depth scientific review of India’s vaccine regulatory system by a team of international experts from various countries, led by the WHO.

Adult Immunization
Adult Immunization
Adult immunization is needed for adults whose mandatory childhood vaccines were either missed out or offer less protection, and to guard against new diseases.
The team assessed the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) of India comprising the CDSCO, state drug regulatory authorities, central drugs laboratory, Kasauli; adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) structures at the Central and States levels, immunisation division, pharmacovigilance programme of India, and other relevant institutions engaged in the regulation, control, and testing of vaccines.

India's Vaccine Regulatory System Meets Highest Global Standards

“India has been declared ‘functional’ against all the core regulatory functions of the WHO Global Benchmarking Tool Version VI. India’s vaccine regulatory system was benchmarked in the year 2017 against Global benchmarking tool (GBT) version V which is now revised to GBT VI with raised bars and stringency in benchmarking criteria,” said the ministry, adding that the country “retains Maturity Level 3 with highest marks in several functions”.

WHO has established global standards and benchmarks for assurance of vaccine quality through the development of tools and guidelines, benchmarking of the National Regulatory Authority of India (NRA), and the prequalification programme of vaccines.

mRNA Vaccines: A New Era in Immunization
mRNA Vaccines: A New Era in Immunization
mRNA vaccines teach your cells to produce proteins that trigger immune responses, offering rapid development, high potency, and versatile applications in various diseases.
“The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization, in collaboration with WHO, has made exemplary efforts towards this achievement. India is one of the main players in the pharmaceutical industry worldwide and is known for its affordable vaccines and generic medicines,” said Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary.

She also congratulated all the teams for their hard work in achieving this milestone for the country and reemphasised the strength of the Indian regulatory system.

Quiz on Vaccine Hesitancy
Quiz on Vaccine Hesitancy
Introduction: Vaccine hesitancy is a growing problem despite vaccines having saved millions of lives. This resistance to vaccination is due to the lack of confidence about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy in the general population ...
Further, to sustain the benchmark, the team that completed the assessment in India also drew a detailed Institutional Development Plan to strengthen regulatory capacity in the country.

Source-IANS
Meningitis: A Threat to Young Children, But Vaccines can Help
Meningitis: A Threat to Young Children, But Vaccines can Help
World Meningitis Day: Meningitis poses a serious risk to young children, but timely vaccination can protect them.

