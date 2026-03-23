CDSCO Flags 90 Unapproved Drugs Sold in India

CDSCO finds 90 unapproved combination medicines including cough syrups and diabetes pills on sale, sparking nationwide investigation for public health risks.

Indian Drug Regulator Flagged 90 Combination Medicines Sold Without Approval



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Understanding Fixed Dose Combination Medicines

DCGI Flags Urgent Concern Over Drug Safety

Legal Framework and Compliance Requirements

Indian Drug Regulator Flagged 90 Combination Medicines Sold Without Approval (https://www.healthandme.com/health-news/indian-drug-regulator-flagged-90-combination-medicines-sold-without-approval-article-153897557)

India’s top drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has, exposing significant gaps in regulatory compliance within the nation’s pharmaceutical supply chain. ().CDSCO, the apex regulatory authority for drugs in the country, issued a directive to all state and union territory drug controllers, instructing them to(FDCs).Fixed-dose combinations refer to medications that contain two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients combined into a single formulation. Authorities have been asked to thoroughly examine such products and promptly submit reports detailing the actions taken.An annexure attached to the regulatory communication revealed that 90 such combination medicines have entered the market,Cough and cold combination medicines represent the largest category among the flagged products. Around 14 to 16 formulations include commonly used ingredients such asin various combinations. Many of these are marketed as flavored syrups for children.Additionally,, commonly prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is also listed among the unapproved combinations.The second largest group consists of vitamin and nutritional supplement combinations, accounting for approximately 18 to 20 entries. These includeSuch products, often perceived as safe, have raised concerns due to their unauthorized presence in the market without central approval.About 10 entries fall under. These include topical creams that, when used without proper medical supervision, could lead to misuse and potential skin damage.The availability of such products without prescriptions further amplifies the risk associated with their improper use.Six entries belong to anti-diabetic drug combinations, including formulations whereThese medications are critical for managing blood sugar levels, and their unapproved status raises concerns about both efficacy and safety.The directive, dated March 18, was signed by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, who emphasized that the issue is of top priority in the interest of public health.The unapproved drugs were, CDSCO’s online portal for drug sample analysis, for the year 2025.The communication highlighted that numerous drug samples categorized as FDCs were found to be unapproved andwhich require prior authorization before manufacturing and sale.According to India’s New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019, any fixed-dose combination is considered a new drug andThe regulator noted that the presence of such unapproved drugs in the supply chain poses significant risks to public health and safety andDrug authorities across states and union territories have been urged to verify whether any approvals were granted locally for the listed FDCs.They have been directed to initiate appropriate investigations and take regulatory action against manufacturers, marketers, and other stakeholders involved. Strict monitoring and enforcement have been emphasized to prevent the production, sale, and distribution of these unauthorized medicines.Source-Medindia