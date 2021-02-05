CDC Warns of Anxiety-related Adverse Events

Overall, 64 anxiety-related events, including 17 reports of syncope, an anxiety-related event, among 8,624 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients, were reported from these sites for vaccines administered during April 7 to 9, according to the CDC.
‘Syncope and other anxiety-related events can occur after COVID-19 vaccination, said the CDC.’
It is important that vaccination providers are aware that anxiety-related adverse events might be reported more frequently after receipt of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine than after influenza vaccination, said the CDC.
The agency urged vaccination providers to observe all COVID-19 vaccine recipients for any adverse reactions for at least 15 minutes after vaccine administration.
Source: IANS