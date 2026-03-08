CDC Travel Advisory: Polio Risk in 32 Countries

Planning international travel? CDC urges precautions in 32 countries as polio risk resurfaces globally.

As international travel surges in 2026, global health authorities are raising new concerns about the return of a disease that many thought had nearly disappeared. Thehas issued aurging travelers to takea highly contagious illness that can cause paralysis and even death. ( )The advisory arrives just as millions of people prepare for holidays and spring travel, including trips to popular destinations in Europe. Countries such as Spain, Germany, Poland, Finland, and the United Kingdom are among those included in the alert, along with several nations across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.Health officials emphasize that the alert does not prohibit travel, but it signals that travelers should be cautious and ensure they are properly vaccinated before visiting affected regions.Polio is caused by the poliovirus and primarily attacks the nervous system. In severe cases, it can lead to permanent paralysis or death if the muscles involved in breathing become affected.The virus spreads mainly through contact with contaminated food or water and can also spread via poor hygiene practices. Because the virus can live in the feces of infected individuals, it often spreads in places with inadequate sanitation or low vaccination coverage.For decades, global vaccination campaigns dramatically reduced the disease. TheHowever, recent data shows a troubling reversal. In 2024, cases of wild poliovirus rose significantly compared with the previous year, raising concerns among health officials.Experts say the resurgence is linked to several factors, including:Many travelers are surprised to see European destinations included in the advisory. While these countries maintain strong healthcare systems,and isolated cases have prompted authorities to increase surveillance and caution.Public health experts note that viruses can easily move between countries due to modern travel and global mobility. Even if a country has not reported major outbreaks, the detection of the virus in environmental monitoring is enough to trigger heightened precautions.The CDC uses a four-level travel health notice system.means travelers should take specific preventive steps but are not advised to cancel their trips.The CDC’s key recommendations include:These measures can significantly reduce the risk of infection.The renewed focus on polio highlights a broader issue facing global health systems. Diseases that once appeared close to eradication can return if vaccination coverage declines or public health systems weaken.Health experts warn that— has become an increasing concern worldwide. This phenomenon occurs when weakened virus strains from vaccines mutate and spread in under-vaccinated populations.While such cases are uncommon, they underscore the importance of maintaining strong immunization programs.Travel advisories are not new in global health emergencies. During previous outbreaks — including Zika, Ebola, and other infectious diseases — international agencies issued warnings to prevent cross-border transmission.History has shown thatwhile giving governments time to strengthen surveillance and vaccination efforts.Despite the warning, health officials stress that the risk to most vaccinated travelers remains low. The key is preparation.Anyone planning international travel in the coming months should:Public health experts say the current advisory is not meant to alarm travelers but to prevent a larger resurgence of a disease the world has spent decades trying to eliminate.Source-Medindia